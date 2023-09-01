Ferrari’s exemplary achievements in motoring have established it as a household name when it comes to supercars. In fact, the prancing pony emblem is immediately recognized even by those who have little to no interest in automotive endeavors. For its latest collaboration, Bang & Olufsen endows several of its popular products in a fiery crimson colorway.

fans of the Italian carmaker know every high-performance model – except for commissioned one-offs – is always available in red. In fact, it is a signature color that always represents their ethos in everything. Therefore, it’s only appropriate for Bang & Olufsen’s Ferrari Collection to showcase the shade.

Even better is the company’s guarantee that every unit is manufactured with premium materials and quality standards fitting the partnership with such an illustrious marque. The Ferrari Edition series includes four types of audio hardware. We have the Beoplay EX, Beosound Explore, Beosound 2, and Beoplay H95.

If you’ve shopped for Bang & Olufsen items before, these standard SKUs are already top-notch when it comes to design, comfort, features, and acoustic fidelity. We never expected that the iconic splash of red with the legendary logo would enhance the aesthetic appeal of the four-piece collection.

Buyers who prefer something more portable can choose between the Beoplay EX, Beoplay H95, and Besound Explore. We have TWS earbuds, over-ear headphones, and a rugged outdoor Bluetooth speaker, respectively. Finally, the Beosound 2 freestanding speaker easily becomes the main attraction of any space it stands in.

As Bang & Olufsen describe the Ferrari Collection, “adrenaline meets eardrums. Beauty and raw power collide. Italian motorsport meets Danish design.” Flaunt the vibrant hues as you enjoy every listening session. Select boutiques will have these on display, but online is always a good option.