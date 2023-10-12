Google just gave Android loyalists a solid reason to pick up the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphones are already packing a powerful chipset, exceptional imaging capabilities, and a premium build. However, the seven-year software and security update support make it even more attractive. Shortly after launch, leaked renders of what is believed to be the Pixel 8a surfaced online.

Prior to the official reveal of their flagship handsets, several tech publications claimed there were no hints of an entry-level SKU in development. Nonetheless, the internet search giant’s track record shows that since the Pixel 3 series, it always followed up with a budget version several months thereafter.

Perhaps it’s a decision from the higher-ups to cut production costs. Nevertheless, a renowned industry insider – Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstroffer – posted what appears to be CAD renders of what is speculated as the Pixel 8a. So far, the form factor is on point with its rounded corners and camera module.

We believe Google might have something to unveil in the coming months given the warm reception of all previous-generation outings in the mid-range segment. Despite the cheaper price point, the Pixel “a” lineup always delivered an impressive experience. The device has been designated the codename Akita.

There is talk that the Pixel 8a will ship with the highly capable Tensor G3 chipset albeit with a lower clock speed. The implied dimensions are 152.1 mm x 72.6 mm x 8.9 mm, which is clearly about the same size as the Pixel 7a. The camera arrangement seems like the Pixel 8 as well as the flat display. A closer inspection, on the other hand, indicates the bezels are slightly thicker.

Images courtesy of Google/OnLeaks/@SmartPrix