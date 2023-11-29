For some, the colder season encourages them to hit the trails. Meanwhile, others like us prefer the warmth and coziness of our homes with a warm drink in hand or maybe a glass of whiskey. Some music would also enhance the experience, which is why The Stereo System Bundle might be the upgrade you’ve waited for.

Supplied by Dum Audio, it’s an all-in-one package for budding vinyl enthusiasts. Usually, those who know their way around audiophile systems choose each component separately to build their ideal setup. However, casual listeners like us could find the process extremely overwhelming.

With this SKU, on the other hand, you can get everything up and running without breaking a sweat. As noted by the product page, The Stereo System Bundle includes a turntable, a pair of passive speakers, and an amplifier. Furthermore, it follows the principle wherein Hi-Fi audio systems should not frustrate the consumer.

To break it down, the set comes with a premium turntable built with a hardwood veneer-covered MDF plinth. Hanss Acoustics provided their expertise to engineer this model which supports 33.3 and 45 rpm playback speeds. The belt-drive system features a custom aluminum tonearm with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge already installed.

A dust cover is a nifty extra to keep particles away from your records and the turntable itself. The next on The Stereo System Bundle checklist is an integrated amplifier also constructed out of solid MDF with a hardwood veneer. It flaunts aluminum hardware and components with a power output rated at 100W RMS per channel.

According to Dum Audio, The Stereo System Bundle amplifier can output 200W RMS for the subwoofer (sold separately). Finally, we have the matching pair of speakers, each equipped with a custom 7″ aluminum cone woofer and a 1″ silk dome tweeter. Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX is also included should you choose to stream your tunes instead.

Images courtesy of Dum Audio