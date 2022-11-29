These days it seems like emission-free mobility is making its way into almost every segment available. At this rate, it won’t be long before every conceivable transportation platform will eventually switch to batteries or hydrogen. Supporting this observation is the availability of green machines like this snowmobile from MoonBikes.

To illustrate just how much the demand for sustainable motoring has grown, automotive expos now report an increase in EV entries. For example, the latest SEMA Show presented attendees with all-electric restomods from Mopar and TPC, to name a few. With that in mind, we can expect to see manufacturers like MoonBikes grow their lineup even more.

Traditional snowmobiles and other rides with internal combustion engines typically make a lot of noise. Hence, the virtually silent operation of this model will surprise users the first time they take it for a spin. At only 192 lbs. including the battery and 28 inches wide, this bad boy is easy to transport and store when not in use.

Load it on the bed of your pickup truck or on a hitch carrier, MoonBikes makes it convenient to haul around. Its 3 kW electric motor produces 125 lb-ft of torque to help it reach a top speed of 26 mph. Its production is in partnership with Bosch Marignier. With no chain or belt, the propulsion system is virtually maintenance-free.

MoonBikes currently offers its electric snowmobile in three colors: black, white, and red. There’s an option for an extra battery to boost the operating time by up to three hours. Buyers can likewise add a luggage rack attachment with an elastic net to haul more stuff. Pricing starts at $8,900 for the standard trim package.

Images courtesy of MoonBike