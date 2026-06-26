Moncler gave a sneak peek at four of its new shoe collaborations during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. It was specifically previewed at an event celebrating the opening of Casa Moler, its new Milan Headquarters. Studio Ascenti, which is part of the company’s open-format experiential footwear space, showcased its latest projects with Clarks, Moon Boot, Rick Owens, and Fragment Design. With Clarks, the company transformed the iconic Wallabee boot into a performance-ready footwear called the Moncler Trailgrip Clarks Wallabee GTX.

The collaboration upgrades the classic boot with weather-resistant material and a more performance-driven construction. It’s described as “mountain utility meets traditional craftsmanship.” Its style blends terrain-ready performance with Clarks’ simple lacing system and iconic moccasin-style squared silhouette for a smooth handfeel and flexible construction. The upper also features GTX or breathable Gore-Tex lining, making it waterproof.

What’s notably different from the Moncler Trailgrip Clarks Wallabee GTX is its outsole. You can probably already guess from its name, “Trailgrip,” that it offers serious traction and grip on uneven, rocky, and slippery surfaces. Likewise, “Trailgrip” is an ode to Moncler’s existing series. The distinction is clear in the styling, with the upper all Clarks’ and the sole Moncler’s, through and through.

It features a Vibram outsole for cushioned grip, complete with a comprehensive all-terrain tread pattern that extends to the wraparound toe. This version turns the iconic boot into a far more formidable piece of footwear. It looks like it can take on challenging hiking trails, offering stable support while remaining comfortable to wear. Moncler Trailgrip Clarks Wallabee GTX is available in soft khaki or beige suede.

Images courtesy of Moncler