Amazfit Helio Strap Pro is a body-worn training system equipped with dual sensors: a heart rate sensor and a motion sensor. It tracks movement quality, core stability, muscle load, and cardiovascular effort during intense physical workouts.

Designed for HYROX and hybrid training, it was aptly unveiled at the HYROX World Championship in Stockholm. It works with HYROX Race and HYROX Simulation modes available on the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra smartwatches. Complete access to the feature set requires one of these smartwatches at launch.

The Helio Strap Pro features the Helio Core Motion HR sensor, which wraps around the upper arm or wrist to collect heart rate readings during HIIT workouts, strength training, and functional fitness sessions. Then the 9-axis Helio Core Motion Waist sensor wraps around the waist and tracks the torso’s movements, position, and stability.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch monitors workout performance and additional fitness metrics. After a workout, the subscription-free Zepp App compiles data from all devices to provide a structured performance summary. Users can review performance across classic HYROX sessions, including sandbag lunges, SkiErg, wall balls, rowing, sled pull, sled push, farmer’s carry, and burpee broad jumps.

Additionally, the Zepp App tracks workouts, sleep, recovery, nutrition, and daily habits. Amazfit says the Helio Strap Pro is part of its broader Hybrid Training System, which creates a more comprehensive view of the body’s performance during training. It shows how strength, endurance, and recovery work together throughout each session.

Its HybridCharge Energy Intelligence system combines BioCharge, Training Load, and LifeLoad metrics to reflect true training capacity. It provides insights into how exercise, recovery, stress, and other lifestyle factors may affect performance, helping athletes understand when to push harder and when to prioritize recovery.

Images courtesy of Amazfit