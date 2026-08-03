Matthew McConaughey teams up with YETI on a hard cooler that’s certainly going to interest fans of the lifestyle brand and the actor alike, especially his Pantalones tequila brand. Dubbed the “coolest collaboration of the summer,” the “A Lot Cooler” Limited-Edition Cooler is sure to fly off the shelves.

It’s a decked-out Collector’s Edition version of the YETI Roadie 24 in a desert-inspired colorway with exclusive Pantalones branding. It also has “A Lot Cooler” printed on the lid. This hard cooler features Permafrost insulation, a pressure-injected polyurethane, and a freezer-quality gasket that blocks out heat and locks in the cold to keep drinks and snacks cold for longer.

Much like the Roadie 24, “A Lot Cooler” also boasts a durable, outdoor-ready shell designed for backyard BBQs, tailgates, boat trips, camping, and more. It offers virtually indestructible protection, featuring an interlocking two-pin design that prevents breaking. Likewise, it has tie-down slots for easy anchoring to boats, trailers, or truck beds.

Storage-wise, this cooler is wine-friendly. It can fit most standard wine bottles and two-liter soda bottles upright. It’s designed to fit a case of the Hollywood star’s Pantalones Organic Tequila. Its quick-latch system provides one-handed easy access to the drinks, while non-slip feet prevent the cooler from sliding on slippery or sloped surfaces.

“A Lot Cooler” offers quick, easy drainage of melted ice via the Bestdam drain plug. Meanwhile, a double-duty shoulder strap and lipgrip handles provide easy transport from the vehicle to the base camp, or vice versa. This cooler is now available for pre-order at Pantalones’ website.

Images courtesy of Pantalones