Whether you’re off for a weekend trip or simply heading to the gym, you need a bag that can handle the load and keep them secure on the go. You also need one that guarantees comfort. We’re talking about the Monarc Settra Duffel Backpack. This is a versatile carry-on that’s TSA-approved, and easy on the hands and shoulders. Most of all, it cares for the planet.

Guaranteed For the Long Haul

The Monarc Settra Duffel Backpack is an all-in-one travel backpack and gym-duffel made from 50 recycled plastic bottles that would only have landed in waste landfills, oceans, and waterways. The bottles are sorted and cleaned, shredded, melted into pellets, stretched into yarn, then woven to give the backpack its durable and water-resistant RPET fabric. The exterior is then reinforced with water-resistant, non-separating coated zipper coils and strong seat belt webbing for the handles.

Aside from it being sustainable, it also features a versatile design guaranteed to make your commutes a breeze. It easily converts from a duffel into a backpack and back in seconds. It comes with detachable shoulder and backpack straps that you can hook to reinforced D-rings and clips. Easily hide them afterward in the stowaway pocket neatly included on the back.

The Monarc Settra Duffel Backpack also comes with essential straps for comfort during long hauls. It has removable and adjustable sternum and waist straps that help keep the load off your back. This way, you don’t end up slouching and with back pain afterward. The backpack straps and the back itself also come with air mesh padding for additional comfort.

Optimum Storage Space For The Frequent Traveller

When it comes to packable space, the Monarc Settra Duffel Backpack offers 40L of storage space in a TSA-approved carry-on size. There are mesh pockets inside to carefully segregate items and external pockets for easy, quick grabs. It has a quick-access mesh pocket, a zippered pocket for valuables, and utility loops perfect for the outdoor enthusiast to hang a water bottle, flashlight, speaker, and more.

Speaking of storage, this carefully thought-out bag even works with packing cubes to keep things tidy and organized and to maximize interior space. Those who frequent the gym will find the removable, water/sweat-resistant ventilated shoe compartment a breeze. Then there’s the sleeve for a 17” laptop and a tech pack and camera and lens cube for the digital nomad. There are also compression packs and laundry bags for the frequent traveler. All modular packs are made with recycled plastic bottles.

The Monarc Settra Duffel Backpack offers a lot for a compact size of 24 L x 13 W x 11 H inches. It is also extremely lightweight at just 4.5 pounds. Best of all, it boasts rugged and handsome aesthetics that would stand out in any adventure.

