Slip into a pair of Mohinders Woven City Slipper for leisurely travel or commutes around the urban jungle. It looks like wood or dried grass with its woven pattern but it’s actually made from natural leather.

This casual footwear is handcrafted in Athani, India using full-grain water buffalo leather. It molds to your feet over time for the perfect fit. Using natural leather means these slip-ons develop their own patina over time. The sandals age gracefully and each pair is different from the rest to make them unique to each user.

Moreover, the Mohinders Woven City Slipper features a stacked leather midsole. It has a durable, grippy yet flexible crepe rubber outsole to keep you grounded. To make them comfortable for daily use, they come with a cushioned footbed and a soft, eco-friendly goat leather lining.

These men’s sandals look stylishly casual and elegant at the same time. It is versatile footwear for just about any occasion. It goes well with cargo pants or shorts, jeans, slacks, board shorts, you name it. You can dress it up and down and never look out of place. They also look great as summer wear. This is because of the woven uppers which have been meticulously handcrafted by highly skilled and fairly compensated local artisans using the “cavani” weaving method.

Moreover, the Mohinders Woven City Slipper not only feels comfortable. They also ooze stylish elegance. They are sandals that will surely fetch compliments wherever you go and whatever you do.

Images courtesy of Mohinders