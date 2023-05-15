If you want a clutter-free and customizable workspace, then you’d want the MOFT Smart Desk Mat. It keeps all your work essentials within easy reach and in one place. It combines a desk mat, a stand, and an organization board in one comfortable surface texture.

This mat enables a multi-screen ecosystem with dedicated spaces for your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or even notebook so you can use them simultaneously without sacrificing space or comfort. It comes with magnetic accessory add-ons like a wireless charger so you can arrange your workspace according to your needs.

The MOFT Smart Desk Mat organizes and elevates your devices together for a multi-screen ecosystem so you can work efficiently. You can also prop up a second device next to your laptop for easy access using digital kit accessories. Best of all, it comes equipped with two NFC hotspots that can be pre-programmed to your needs from a wide array of apps including concentration apps like Pomodoro.

This is perfect for digital nomads. With ample surface for all your gadgets and a prop-up stand (you can adjust the angle to 25° or 45°-60° through sliding), you can take your work anywhere with you without having to worry about finding a desk. This way, you can change scenery without hassle. It even comes with a magnetic soft lap cushion that attaches to the underside of the mat so you can work comfortably. It also doubles as a wrist rest. 

When it’s time to clock out, simply fold it away and it transforms from a multi-device stand to an unobtrusive piece. The MOFT Smart Desk Mat features a slim design and it’s lightweight too at just 2.58kg. It’s also built to withstand water spills and scratches thanks to its fiberglass construction. 

Get It Here

Images courtesy of MOFT Store