A couple of years back, Stuttgart-based designer Deniz Aktay impressed us with the flat-packed Slide Table he crafted from a single sheet of wood without using any hardware. Instead, he made cutouts on the wood, that when opened, transformed into a functional and stable piece of furniture. Now, he applies that same minimalist process to the Whisk Table, which he made from a single piece of bent metal tube.

The process kind of reminds us of how paperclips bend into different shapes at certain angles. Folding the rounded edges together to meet in the middle transforms the clip into a heart shape, giving you a stylish paper holder.

Similarly, Aktay bent the tube into two rounded loops stacked at varying heights to transform it into a functional piece. When viewed from the side, the Whisk Table forms an S-curve, with one loop reaching the height of a standard side table with a stable surface to hold a tabletop.

Meanwhile, the other sweeps back to the floor, serving as the table’s legs. It’s one fluid process that is similar to the Slide Table, which requires no screws or hardware to connect the two parts.

For structural integrity, Aktay crossed the tube in the middle. This intersection, along with the loops’ opposing directions, provides the table with its stability. This way, it doesn’t tip or wobble when standing or used to hold items.

The Whisk Table looks stylish and modern in its minimalist design and framework. Its polished metal isn’t loud but subtle, making the table complement any interior decor or setup.

Images courtesy of Deniz Objects/Instagram