For those with desktop workstations or gaming rigs, multi-display setups are as popular as ever. On the other hand, some of us are stuck with laptops, which can be a bummer when you need the extra screens space productivity. Sure, if you don’t mind lugging an extra monitor around, then it’s a feasible solution. Another would be to invest in more portable alternatives. However, we think Mobile Pixels is on to something here with the DUEX Plus.

Who Is It For?

Programmers, content creators, instructors, students, and gamers will love what it brings to the table. It also addresses one key issue that most portable monitors fail to consider, which is convenience. We’ll go into more detail regarding that in a bit, but buyers should know that the DUEX Plus is designed for notebooks around 13 inches and up.

You can probably use it with smaller models such as 2-in-1s or detachables, but we believe Mobile Pixels engineered this gadget with bigger clamshell laptops in mind. The DUEX Plus is likewise compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android devices that natively support desktop mode out of the box. Moreover, it uses a hybrid signal input via USB-C and even includes an adapter for USB-A.

Hooking Up the DUEX Plus

You’re probably wondering what we meant about convenience here. Mobile Pixels want the experience to be as seamless as possible. Thus, you have multiple ways to use the DUEX Plus and we can hardly think of anything that could match it. By default, the assembly sticks to the lid of your laptop with the help of adhesives. It uses a mounting system that relies on strong magnetic pucks to hold the portable monitor in place.

Using the DUEX Plus

With a firm tug, the 13.3-inch display slides out of its frame and turns into your secondary screen. Easily swap it to the left or right and use the swivel to adjust the angle. It even flips all the way back which is useful for presentations. Another would be to take it off the magnets and position it vertically on any surface as the swivel firmly holds it in place.

The integrated auto-rotation sensor should take care of the rest. For a horizontal orientation separate from your laptop, Mobile Pixel offers an optional Origami Kickstand. Another cool feature of the DUEX Plus is its native compatibility with the Nintendo Switch to play on a bigger screen on the go. Then there’s the ability to turn a compatible Android smartphone into a fully functional desktop computer.

Take note that a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse is needed to maximize the aforementioned functionality. Furthermore, USB-C pass-through charging technology keeps your batteries in peak condition. Mobile Pixels manufactures the DUEX Plus out of ABS plastic and aluminum for lightweight durability.

DUEX Plus Specifications

Specs Screen Size: 13.3 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: IPS

Dimensions (L x W x D): 12.25" x 8.46" x 0.25"

Weight: 1.3 lbs

Color: Deep Grey

Ports: 2x USB-C

Our Takeaway

The DUEX Plus is an awesome and intuitive solution for people who want the versatility of a secondary display in a handy package. The sleek form factor of the portable monitor will fit in most standard laptop sleeves or bags which is great. It’s a perfect add-on for digital nomads who need to regularly pack up to travel.

Meanwhile, students will benefit from the extra screen space to have more windows open when they study. As for creative professionals, the DUEX Plus can let them tackle their tasks while on the field. Overall, there are hardly any downsides here. As such, we look forward to what Mobile Pixels has in store for a future version of this platform.

Get your DUEX Plus now!