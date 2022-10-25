Apple’s 2022 lineup refresh is now complete with the latest reveal of the iPad Pro with an M2 chip, the 10th-generation iPad, and the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Before these devices made their debut, the Cupertino, California-based tech group unveiled this year’s iteration of their smartphones. There’s the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you’re one of the many who splurged for the latter two, Mkeke helps you kit them out with exceptional and stylish protection.

We want to specifically highlight the manufacturer’s cases for the flagship models. For those wondering, most iOS users who want to experience the best Apple has to offer this year are likely to grab the top-of-the-line options so it’s worth the upgrade. As such, you’ll want to safeguard your new investment with a rugged and reliable case. Hence, this is where Mkeke comes along to do exactly that. To help you flaunt the exquisite craftsmanship of the handset, we have the Clear Case

Ordering Your iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

A big thank you to Mkeke for sending over samples of the Clear Case to our office. Given some of the guys here already have Apple’s latest gadgets in their pockets and they were eager to try these out. You can get their transparent cases for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They ship these out promptly and will arrive in no time after check out and payment. The boxes sent out to us arrived in pristine condition.

Unboxing Our Mkeke Clear Case

The packaging opts for a minimalist presentation with its white exterior. The front shows the illustration of the product inside with the Mkeke branding below. At the back is printed information regarding the Clear Case and what device is compatible with it. Security stickers hold the top and bottom flaps closed.

Once you have it open, a handy pull tab makes it easy to take out. The Clear Case is wrapped inside a plastic pouch with an adhesive holding the flap. Just cut or tear it open and the next step should be pretty straightforward.

A Perfect Fit And More

You’re sure to appreciate the precision engineering that goes into the Mkeke Clear Case for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unlike other similar offerings from competing brands, it snaps on or off effortlessly and snugly. The cutouts are exactly where they need to be and do not affect usage.

Your finger can easily toggle the ring/silent switch, while the official charging cable does not snag on the edges. Fabricated out of acrylic, polycarbonate, and plastic, it’s lightweight enough yet features reinforced bumpers on all four corners of the frame.

Furthermore, the rear cameras benefit from the raised 3.5 mm borders surrounding the imaging module. These are slightly higher than the lenses so to keep them away from surfaces when the rear cover is face down. We also like how the upper and lower lips of the Clear Case are slightly larger at 1.9 mm while the sides are noticeably slimmer.

These give users a solid grip to minimize the likelihood of accidental drops. However, if it does fall, rest assured the Clear Case’s shockproof attributes will absorb forces from the impact to prevent major damage. Mkeke likewise claims the material is not prone to discoloration over time, but this remains to be seen. Furthermore, it does not affect the wireless charging capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Our Takeaway

As it stands right now, Mkeke is officially recognized by Amazon for its Climate Pledge Friendly manufacturing methods. The company shares that it processes an average of more than 5,000 orders which means it ranks favorably on top of its category on the online marketplace. So far, we like the standard Clear Case because it brings out the beauty of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On the other hand, if you prefer other colors, there are plenty to pick from. Mkeke sells it in dark black, gradient black clear, gradient blue clear, gradient black green, gradient purple blue, gradient purple green, gradient red green, gradient purple red, and gradient purple pink. We suggest you purchase the Clear Case in various hues and swap them around whenever your feel like it.

