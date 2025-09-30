Barely a decade into the 1900s, the Converse Rubber Shoe Company was founded by Marquis Mills Converse. Its iconic All-Star silhouette (Non-Skid) first came out in 1919, but it wasn’t until the legendary Chuck Taylor joined the sales team in 1920 that it became a true icon. We believe everyone has worn or owns a pair or two of these. Hence, check out these fresh tonal Chuck Taylor All-Stars..

Sources were quick to point out that these colorways draw inspiration from the upcoming SHAI 001 sneakers. Basketball aficionados recognize these as the signature kicks of the 2024-2025 season NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

By the looks of it, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard certainly has great taste in style. There are five striking shades to choose from: Butter, Ares Gray, Hail Clay, Charm Black, and Masi Blue. Each SHAI 001 variant is bound to its fair share of fans, but not everyone will cop one when they drop.

However, Chuck Taylor All-Stars are timeless, and the new SKUS — namely A18994C, A18995C, and A18996C are awesome additions to the lineup. Sadly, there’s a caveat to consider. Although we wouldn’t really call it a dealbreaker, these bad boys are only available as high-tops.

Who knows, perhaps Low-Top renditions will follow in the future. Since these are not official tie-ins with the professional basketball star, you can expect the shoes to retail without a hefty premium. So far, we like the Masi Blue and Charm Black takes on the Chuck Taylor All-Star high-tops. How about you? Which of the trio would you go for?

Images courtesy of Converse