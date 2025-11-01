Ditch the bulky puffy jackets and cheap winter coats that do little to keep you warm for one that offers excellent thermal insulation in a lightweight and stylish design like the Panoramic Graphene Cargo Jacket. It offers durable water protection and abrasion resistance to make it last for many uses, from outdoor adventures to commutes in the urban jungle.

This is performance wear made with 90% pure graphene yarn for breathable warmth. It instantly absorbs and evenly distributes body heat to keep you warm right down to –16°C. It also keeps you cool in warmer conditions. Likewise, a graphene-infused fabric is 30% lighter than traditional down coat, making it great travel or outdoor companion.

Meanwhile, a laminated waterproof memberane tested to 2,000 psi gives the Panoramic Graphene Cargo Jacket excellet water resistance to keep you dry in rain or snow. It offers great weather protection without compromosing on quality and durability.

Plus, using graphene in this jacket makes it virtually indestructible yet flexibile. Graphene is stronger than steel and is also antimicrobial. But what sets this jacket apart from other graphene wearables is the zip-rail panoramic hood that doesn’t block your view from the side. It opens up your field of vision and provides clear peripheral 270° sight while keeping you warm. This design is helpful when crossing busy roads or cycling.

Of course, other valuable features help seal the warmth in including a YKK two-way zipper closure with storm flaps and a tall collar that shields the neck and chin from the biting wind. The hood also has a secure strap and the wrists have adjustable tie-bands. Meanwhile, four large exterior pockets offer secure storage for your EDC essentials.

Images courtesy of Grant Barnett Designs LLP