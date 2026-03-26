Single-use gadgets and appliances aren’t ideal in kitchens with minimal storage space. Hence, there are multifunctional cookers that pull double or triple duty as air fryers, ovens, and more. The Hamtel fits in this category, albeit it’s not a kitchen appliance. It’s a compact tool that combines nut cracking, light hammering, and glass breaking in a single, sleek form.

it features a spring-loaded impact-driven mechanism that provides swift, reliable, and consistent results every time. It delivers the same controlled force as a hammer to break shells more efficiently. Meanwhile, a removable circular splash guard prevents the cracked shells from splattering everywhere.

Hamtel relies on a powerful downward strike motion instead of grip strength. This method reduces the effort required to crack shells and the chances of crushing the nuts into pieces.

In a nutshell (pun intended), this device is an unconventional yet effective tool for those looking to simplify a familiar kitchen task. It provides ease of use and precision using a more direct and tactical action.

More than a nutcracker, Hamtel is also powerful enough to strike glass windows and wooden walls. It features a stainless steel body with a tungsten tip that easily breaks glass during emergencies. Meanwhile, a simple adjustment transforms the tool into a mini impact hammer. Simply remove the spring and the splash guard, and it can handle light DIY tasks or home installations.

Ergonomically designed, Hamtel features a contoured shape to fit the palm and a rust-proof, grooved surface for maximum friction. It delivers ultra-stable force without hand fatigue or slippage, even during extended use. It’s pocketable and ultra-portable at just 4.23 oz, and fits in the car’s glove box.

Images courtesy of Hamtel