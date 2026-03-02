Jonas Sauna from Celsium Wellness transforms your garden or backyard space into a luxurious wellness retreat. It blends modern Scandinavian design with comfort.

It combines Scandinavian styling with the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of burning wood for weather-protection. Each cabin is meticulously crafted by seasoned artisans using premium Nordic timber, then precision engineered to retain its beauty and durability.

Precision-machined construction ensures joints are tight and provide superior insulation. It also features a multi-layered timber design that maximizes heat retention.

Jonas Sauna features a simple and minimalist cubic form that blends with its natural landscape. Set up in a forested area, it almost appears “as a shadow between the trees.” Yet, floor-to-ceiling glass facade gives a luxurious feel to the monolithic presence.

The glazing bathes the interior in natural light and provides uninterrupted views of the outside scenery. It turns each thermal session into an immersive experience within its garden or natural landscape.

Jonas Sauna offers customization, including the heating system, wood cladding, LED lighting, and more. Each engineered for optimal performance. There’s a choice between Scandinavian Spruce (natural elegance), Shou Sugi Ban (charred Japanese technique for weather resistance), or Thermo Pine (heat-treated for maximum stability cladding.

Meanwhile, there’s electric heating from Harvia or Huum, which is reliable and low maintenance. This option is complete with manual, local, or WiFi-enabled controls for convenience.

There’s also an option to go the traditional route, with wood-fired heating for a more authentic sauna experience. Both options deliver efficient and even heat distribution across thermally-treated timber walls that help with muscle recovery, detoxification, blood circulation, and stress relief.

