It features a full living area equipped with a sofa bed and several storage spaces, cabinets, and hooks incorporated all throughout the home including in corners and walls. The entrance even has a closet while the living space has a four-seater dinette that turns into a bed that can accommodate two children or one adult.

Nomad 30 is equipped with a propane furnace and water heater, a 9000btu mini split AC installed above the entrance door, and the table and countertop are in wood laminate to match the home’s wood accents. Meanwhile, the kitchen has quality appliances including a Furrion 12V refrigerator, Furrion propane range/oven, a 2-in-1 washer and dryer combo, and a microwave oven.

Aside from the makeshift bed, there’s a spacious master bedroom equipped with a standard queen size bed with storage underneath. There’s also a bathroom lined with a composting toilet, a small bathtub, a sink, and a shower. This tiny home on wheels features an exterior made from two different types of steel: black vertical steel sheets and woodgrain imitation steel cladding.

The woodgrain imitation is maintenance free and UV resistant while the other steel type only needs a verification on the fasteners seals every year. The Nomad 30 is galvanized for added durability and all the windows are tempered glass, residential grade. For al fresco dining or entertaining, there’s a motorized folding deck for easy access into the house and it also protects the sliding door when locked in travel position.

The Nomad 30 has a frame that includes removable/adjustable axles. This four-season travel trailer can easily be towed with a 3/4 ton truck and can be equipped with solar panels, tanks, and other features for a comfortable off-grid living.

