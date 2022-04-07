Mini Remastered Marshall Edition.A new addition to our list of odd yet cool collaborations is this compact car from David Brown Automotive. They’re calling it the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition – a stylish restomod celebrating the 60th birthday of the Milton Keynes, England-based audio company. As with most commemorative projects, this production run will see only 60 examples available for purchase.

Here we have a melding of two British icons that fans of either brand will love. Likewise, given how Marshall prefers to stick with its signature old-school aesthetic, David Brown Automotive opts for a classic Mini as the donor vehicle.

The model has long been tied with the rock-and-roll scene. This makes it a perfect platform for the project. Under the hood is a 1.3-liter A-Series engine that produces 83 horsepower and 98 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition has a top speed of 90 mph and a 0-62 mph of 8.9 seconds.

Those who crave insane performance numbers should steer clear of this one. On the other hand, if you already know what’s in store, then the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition will deliver. Every unit sports a black exterior with gold detailing. Black chrome adorns the headlight surrounds, wheel arches, bumpers, and window frames.

Meanwhile, the mesh grille, rims, brake calipers, and Marshall scripts are in gold. The two-tone theme continues inside the cockpit. The black leather upholstery features gold stitching. The metallic yellow trim is also visible on the pedals, handbrake, window rollers, door panels, knurled control knobs.

David Brown Automotive even adds a nice touch to the pedals with engravings of the “skip track,” “stop,” and “play” symbols. Open the trunk of the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition to see a slide-out full-size Marshall guitar amp.

Images courtesy of David Brown Automotive