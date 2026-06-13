Turkish manufacturer Ortsan Outdoor takes an unconventional approach to camper trailer design with the Mini House Karavan. It maximizes living space without sacrificing portability by utilizing a unique expansion method. It expands sideways accordion-style, offering the portability of a camper with the functionality and comfort of a tiny home.

The camper spans approximately 13.1 feet long and 6.8 feet wide, offering 90 square feet of space when in transport mode. It’s considerably towable compared to its larger counterparts. Built on a heavy-duty steel chassis, this camper features a low-slung design for enhanced stability and O2-certified to international transport standards.

Mini House Karavan opens via a glass door, giving it a more homey vibe not common in traditional camper designs. Natural light seeps inside through the glass, which also connects indoors and outdoors. It expands on both sides at the push of a button, making it feel more open and spacious.

When parked, both sidewalls fold outward to create expandable wings supported by canvas enclosures. The expansion increases the living space to about 219 square feet. The expanded layout results in a tiny-house layout, with designated areas for living, dining, cooking, and more. The enclosure can also be partially opened for an al fresco experience.

Mini House Karavan offers a full-width bathroom at the front and a kitchen along one side, which has a 90-liter 12-volt refrigerator and a two-burner gas cooktop. Designed for off-grid travel, the camper packs a roof-mounted 470-watt solar array that works with a 200Ah lithium battery and inverter. Additionally, modern comforts are available, including a wood-burning stove, an air-conditioning system, a heater, a smart TV, and more.

Images courtesy of Ortsan Outdoor