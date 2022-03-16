When it feels like every new release from popular watchmakers are just annual rehashes, it’s time to take a break and explore what microbrands have to offer. Since there are a lot of names that can be considered as such, we’ll point you in the right direction with MING. The model in question is dubbed the 22.01.

There are two versions of the MING 22.01: Gilt and Kyoto. As of this writing, it appears collectors are already snapping these up like crazy. Also, upon checking, allocations of the latter appear to be all spoken for. Meanwhile, the presale of the other is slated for March 18 and will likely follow sell out quickly.

Nonetheless, let’s explore what these timepieces have to offer. Aside from the colorways, both variants practically share the same specifications. Starting with the case, it’s a round 38 mm in grade 5 titanium with a sapphire crystal exhibition caseback.

MING is adorning the 22.01 with a mix of polished and brushed finishes which echoes the design of the dial. The latter is a three-part composite with a sapphire overlay that covers the grained inner section. Another interesting feature is the laser-etched indices on the underside of the top sapphire crystal with HyCeram X1.

Running the show on these GMT timepieces is MING’s Cal. 330.M2 self-winding movement with a 50-hour power reserve. The watchmaker notes that it is based on the Swiss Sellita SW330-2 caliber. The 22.01 watches ship with Barenia leather straps handmade by Jean Rousseau Paris. Moreover, you’re also getting a classy leather travel pouch crafted by Studio Koji Sato.

Images courtesy of MING