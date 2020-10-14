The Milo Action Communicator is your modern-day walkie-talkie. The only difference is, it comes in a small package fit for the outdoors.

When you’re out on a hike, camping, trekking, or doing any extreme sports with a group, you want to be able to keep in touch with everyone. Traditional walkie-talkies can only do so much and smartphones can fall victim to poor signals. This device, on the other hand, keeps the communication going despite the distance.

The Milo Action Communicator uses the MiloNet protocol, which offers proactive routing to quickly adapt the network topology to moving Milo nodes. It has a high tolerance to packet loss and changing conditions. Thus it allows group members to talk with each other even at a mile-long distance from each other.

Best of all, this works like a breeze so you don’t waste time trying to find a signal and connection. Simply bring your Milos close, press a button, and an audio notification indicates they are all paired. No need to press a button anytime you need to talk and the sound stays crisp and clear. You can mute it but the communication stays open for everyone in the group

As this is an action communicator, it is only fitting that it is IP-67 water and dustproof. This means it can be fully submerged in water and works no matter the dry or wet condition. A magnetic clip forms a mechanical lock so the device stays secure strapped or hang no matter your movements.

Images courtesy of Milo