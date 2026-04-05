In the world of alcoholic beverages, even the biggest names in the business cannot afford to rest on their laurels. These labels boast a huge global following and must strive to deliver exceptional quality with every release. The moment they slip up, it positions relatively new players such as Mijenta to drop spectacular expressions like the Symphony Series No. 3.

Unlike the stalwarts in their respective segments, startups are starving for success. Just like a wild animal on the hunt, these groups won’t hesitate to go for the Alpha of the pack. The moment you take down the leader, the rest have no choice but to show respect.

With a growing demand for high-quality tequila, Mijenta is eager to let the crowd sample the Symphony Series No. 3. The agave-based spirit is quickly becoming a favorite for budding drinkers and even seasoned ones. Perhaps it’s the distinct tasting notes that many claim feel refreshing over other types of booze.

While it’s commonly imbibed in shots with a bit of salt and lemon, you can also sip it neat or on the rocks. Of course, it’s just as awesome in cocktails. As the recipe traditionally calls for, Mijenta uses agave, water, and yeast. However, since this is an añejo tequila, they’re aging the liquid in oak from Virginia, Minnesota, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.

The Symphony Series No. 3 exudes fragrances of dulce de leche, rose petals, cooked agave, semi-sweet chocolate, caramel, and smoke. Meanwhile, notes of orange, rose petals, cooked agave, vanilla, dulce de leche, and chocolate appear on the palate. Mijenta is bottling the tequila at 45% abv in 750 ml servings per blue crystal vessel.

Images courtesy of Mijenta