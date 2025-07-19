Everybody knows that the best way to experience spirits in general is to sip them neat. This way, you get to understand the subtle nuances as intended by the people who curated them. Only then should we let our inner mixologist experiment with various recipes and enjoy whatever suits our fancy. Meanwhile, Bib & Tucker invites you to sample the Gold Roast Bourbon.

The latest expression under the distillery’s Small Batch Bourbon series caters to both whiskey and coffee aficionados. Cocktails incorporating various amounts of jitter juice have been delighting folks for years. Nevertheless, novel takes on various formulas are bound to impress even the most discerning drinker.

“With Gold Roast Bourbon, we set out to honor the timeless relationship between coffee and bourbon, two American rituals that have gone hand in hand since the turn of the century,” states Alan Kennedy, Master Blender at Bib & Tucker. Supplying the special ingredients is Tennessee-based Muletown Coffee Roasters

Only after distilling the signature spirit and aging it in new American oak casks are they infusing it with the cold-steeped coffee. We’re talking about custom-roast Arabica beans from the Agalta region of Honduras. Therefore, the bourbon exudes pleasant aromas of molasses, sweet corn, spice, and fresh-brewed coffee.

Take a sip of the deep amber liquid to discover flavors of milk chocolate, vanilla, and young oak, while it leaves your mouth with notes of dark roast coffee. Bib & Tucker notes that the Gold Roast Bourbon will become a mainstay in their Small Batch Bourbon lineup alongside The Classic Six and Double Char Bourbon.

Images courtesy of Bib & Tucker