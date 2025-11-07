In general, people’s ideal image of cozy comfort at home in winter includes knitted sweaters, a blazing fireplace, snacks, and maybe a hot cup of chocolate, coffee, or tea. While a warm beverage is indeed enticing, most guys prefer to sip a glass of fine American Whiskey. Meanwhile, Michter’s hopes to make it even more special with the 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Those who sampled this spectacular spirit years ago will undoubtedly recall fond memories of the experience. Therefore, it’s such a pleasant surprise to learn that the distillery brought it back for 2025. As we all know, extended age statements are not a guarantee of quality. Nevertheless, it seems this expression is an exception.

With the time and effort it takes to craft such an exquisite drink, the 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will quickly sell out. Such an exclusive production run is extremely likely to be on every American whiskey enthusiast’s radar. Some will grab it for their collection, while others will happily toast with it this holiday season.

In the official product description, the label meticulously samples their batches during the aging process. With this in mind, the experts curating their special releases consider the spirits between 17 and 20 years as “a fork in the road point.” For this two-decade-old bottling, we can thank Master Distiller Dan McKee’s expertise.

According to master of maturation Andrea Wilson, “Michter’s 20 Year Bourbon is an exemplary representation of how oak can be used to deepen vanilla, toffee, chocolate, spice, fruit, and confectionery notes that enhance complexity in bourbon.” The 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is bottled at 114.2 proof (57.1% ABV).

