Previously, we featured a Nytrus tumbler with an embedded piece of the Campo del Cielo meteorite from 2500 BCE. This time, we’re featuring another prehistoric artifact. Specifically, a fossilized Theropod bone that elevates your drinking experience with the T-Rex Bone Tumbler.

Each tumbler features a fragment of fossilized T-Rex bone suspended in a glass bubble. The bone sits suspended in the base of each 8.5 oz high-clarity glass. You can’t help but admire the bone’s intricate details from the interior of the glass, as you sip. You can also marvel at its antiquity as you gaze through the clear glass.

To prove the authenticity of the fossilized bone, each T-Rex Bone Tumbler comes with a Coin of Authenticity underneath the fragment. Moreover, it comes with a precision-cast provenance coin, custom-designed to tell the story behind the embedded artifact. It carries a topographical map of the bone’s origin.

Specifically, the coin features a die-cast map of the Hell Creek Formation — the exact patch of ground where the embedded bone was pulled out from 67 million years later in Powder River County, Montana. Then, on its reverse side is the Nytrus seal, encircled by the certified provenance of the artifact set into the glass above.

Aside from the embedded relic, each Nytrus T-Rex Bone Tumbler offers a premium construction and feel. Meticulously handcrafted by artisans, each tumbler is heated, turned, and finished by hand, making them uniquely wonderful. Each piece takes five days to make, and no two glasses are identical, making each unique. The tumbler is available in Amber Gold or Antique Tin.

Images courtesy of Nytrus