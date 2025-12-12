Most toasters use time to toast bread and it’s always a hit and miss when it comes to preventing a burnt toast. But Breville’s Eye Q Auto is different as it uses sensors to determine the “doneness” of the toast according to its shade.

Instead of choosing how long the bread should be in the toaster, it lets you pick out your desired toast color. Then, using Breville’s Sensability technology, it uses Optic Sensors to monitor the bread as it goes through different color changes during the toasting process.

Breville’s Eye Q Auto tracks the bread’s changes in colour 10 times a second and stops when it reaches your chosen toast shade. It has seven shade options to choose from and if you’re unhappy with the result, the “Bit More” setting toasts the bread a bit longer until it gets the right shade.

Aside from fresh bread, this kitchen appliance also works with frozen ones without the need for a defrost. It caters to different types, shapes, and sizes of bread and even offers crumpet modes. It also toasts sourdough, precisly adjusting to its density. But if you’re following a certain recipe, or warming snacks or pastries, then the Timer option is a welcome addition.

Breville’s Eye Q Auto features an intuitive interface, with one-touch buttons for easy use. It has a glowing green “eye” in the middle for its main power button. It is available in three luxe finishes and in a two-slot or four-slot options, the latter is ideal for a large family.

Images courtesy of Breville