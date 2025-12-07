NexGrill is more than just a portable and compact griller designed for both indoor and outdoor use. It’s a versatile cooking equipment that doubles as a power bank thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery.

It runs on a 22.2V 18Ah lithium battery pack that supports up to two hours of continuous cooking or grilling on a single charge. It heats up to 165℃ (329°F) in three minutes after being turned on so you can start cooking and enjoy hot meals in no time.

NexGrill has a built-in smart temperature control system that automatically cycles between 165℃–175℃ so there’s no manual temperature adjustments. It delivers consistent heat every time so food stays perfectly cooked, not burnt or underdone.

Moreover, its intuitive surface keeps the controls simple. Simply double tap to heat the system and single tap to stop. There are also clear displays of real-time temperature and battery status. Its one-key mode lets you easily switch from heating to keep warm in seconds.

NexGrill is electric, which means it is smoke-free since it doesn’t need charcoal or wood pellets to start a fire. Its zero open flame design extends its versatility for indoor use. It is safe for enclosed spaces and even in RVs. You can grill vegetables and meat indoors without worrying about fire risks or smoke buildup.

Conveniently, it includes two USB A ports at the front to charge your phone, a flashlight, or other devices. It also has four built-in magnetic points to make cooking hassle-free when using a foil. It has an ample cooking area and is portable enought at 4.2kg. It doesn’t take up a lot of space on your kitchen counter or vehicle at a compact size of 12.5″ L x 11″ W x 5.1″ H.

Images courtesy of VerveForm Work