Everyday carry gadgets or tools never fail to fascinate us. It’s remarkable how some people come up with innovative products that are surprisingly portable yet extremely useful. MetMo continues to cater to the demand for cool desktop/fidget toys, EDC gear, and everything in between. The latest crowdfunding project from the team is the Pocket Grip.

After the highly successful Kickstarter campaign for the Fractal Vise, this new contraption is a worthy follow-up. Don’t let the odd form factor fool you, because what we have here is fundamentally a versatile “5-in-1 clamping machine,” despite its diminutive stature. Just like the brand’s previous outings, exceptional quality is a guarantee.

MetMo describes the Pocket Grip as “a whole new kind of tool not seen since 1915. This pocket machine, wrenches, pinches, clamps down and holds fast, harnessing the power of a vice in a lightweight pocket tool.”

Classic Tools Reimagined Into One Handy EDC

The team is incorporating multiple functionalities into the Pocket Grip. We are in awe of the engineering that combines a clamp, a hex driver, pliers, a snipper, a tap, and a parallel clamp wrench. No need to stick with what is advertised, as there are plenty of other intuitive applications for this bad boy.

For example, MetMo says it can pry rusty nails out of wood, open bottlecaps, and even double as a fidget toy. You see, the hinge uses brass bearings for a seamless spin. Hold it in between your index finger and thumb as you flip it around for a satisfying experience.

We also believe the Pocket Grip is thoughtfully designed, as it accommodates right-handed and left-handed users. This ambidextrous characteristic further enhances its appeal for EDC enthusiasts. Already a solid tool on its own, add a few more to unlock a diverse range of capabilities.

Technical Specifications Of The Pocket Grip

Now that you have an overview of what it brings to the table, let’s get into the more detailed elements. Each unit measures 3.75″ x 1.75″ x 0.4″ and is available in three material options. MetMo offers the Pocket Grip in aluminum (2.95 ounces), titanium (3.65 ounces), and full stainless steel (4.97 ounces).

To ensure outstanding durability, the grip and pinch points are fabricated from hardened martensitic stainless steel (grades 420 and 440C). Meanwhile, the rest of the components are crafted out of high-tensile brass, 318-grade stainless steel, and grade 5 titanium.

The adaptive jaws open at a maximum width of 0.78 inches, while the plier jaws max out at 0.66. Precision matters, which is why the Pocket Grip employs a thumb screw mechanism. Moreover, the knurled brass adjuster makes it easy to fine-tune every turn.

Although small, its adaptive jaws are packing a maximum clamping force of approximately more than 46 lbs. Likewise, it can withstand roughly 11.51 lb-ft of torque. Elsewhere, the metals selected are tough and provide reliable corrosion-resistance.

Only the stainless steel version comes with the snipper, but the aluminum and titanium variants make up for this missing feature with something else. MetMo outfits the latter two with replaceable jaw attachments. In fact, almost every part of the Pocket Grip is user-serviceable, which is quite a rare perk these days.

Our Takeaway

When it comes to MetMo, you can expect an almost artisanal approach to craftsmanship. With several successful crowdfunding projects in its portfolio, the Pocket Grip is shaping up to be another awesome EDC addition. This is a must-have for hobbyists or those who love to dabble in their workshops. When the situation calls for a heavy-duty clamping tool, you’ll be glad to have one within reach.

