Just how tiny should you go when designing air pumps? FLEXTAIL’s Tiny Pump 2x was already small and lightweight for its kind, especially one that also doubles as a camping lantern and vacuum pump. But the Tiny Pump 3x is even smaller and boasts double the power of its predecessor.

This is the “world’s strongest air pump” that reaches 5 kPa air pressure and 300L/min airflow quickly at a size and weight of just 2.32″ L x 1.73″ W and 2.4 oz, respectively. It inflates faster and stronger, powered by three high-density pure cobalt cells to provide over 100 inflations per two-hour charge.

FLEXTAIL’s Tiny Pump 3x runs on a rechargeable 1050mAh battery and operates quietly. It can inflate a single-sized mattress 11x and a double-sized mattress 4x. It can even inflate a decathlon kayak 5x and a swim ring 40x. Like its predecessor, it also doubles as a blower and vacuum pump.

Despite its pocket-friendly size, this gear can keep up with your adventures thanks to its impact-resistant and drop-tested shell. It easily handles drops and rough outdoor conditions and has a new unibody silicone-damped button that provides a clean, precise click and protection from dust and moisture.

Moreover, FLEXTAIL’s Tiny Pump 3x features upgraded lighting functions. It offers a warm 2700K soft-start glow with five lighting modes. There’s an ambient 15lm glow good for 50 hours, three white levels (50lm / 120lm / 300lm), and a 400lm hybrid mode for ambient illumination. The lampshade is removable and customizable with a custom 3D-printed or hand-crafted design to make it unique to each user.

Images courtesy of FLEXTAIL