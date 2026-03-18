Do you guys still remember when the fidget spinner craze took over the world? Although many argue that fidget toys in general are for people clinically diagnosed with ADHD or other neurological disorders. However, others believe that these quirky gadgets provide a pleasant tactile experience and are simply enjoyable. In our opinion, these “toys” should be available for everyone. In fact, MetMo recently dropped a new item it calls the Gear Train, and we think it brings something fascinating to the table (figuratively and literally)

If you’re not familiar with the company, it regularly develops and occasionally crowdfunds high-quality EDC tools. Apart from the handy functionalities of these products, there are a few that also double as fidget toys. Meanwhile, the Gear Train is both a sculptural and mechanical object that feels at home in your hands or on your desk. Once you understand the concept behind the design, it will blow your mind. So join us as we break down what it’s all about.

Where Can I Get It?

What’s great about this fresh addition to the MetMo’s lineup is the shorter wait time. Preorders are already open. Choose between the brass or stainless steel versions and place checkout your cart. Expect to receive the package sometime in May this year, and experience hours of fidgeting fun with this bad boy.

What Does It Do?

At a glance, the presence of multiple gears tells us this is an advanced take on a fidget spinner. Although it is possible to treat it as such, there’s more to its engineering that we should know about. A basic overview of mechanics tells us these interlocking components transmit rotational force from one end to another. However, depending on the size, position, and number of teeth, the possible configurations are nearly endless.

As for MetMo’s latest SKU, it’s a “handheld gear reduction, 16,384 to 1” with some light puzzle elements incorporated. Not only can it provide a sensation akin to that of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) through touch and sound, but it also engages the user’s critical thinking. Even if not for the aforementioned uses, it’s sure to evoke wonder and curiosity from people.

Design, Technical details, and More

With a reputation for premium build quality and thoughtful design, the hardware sold by MetMo’s team is beyond impressive. Furthermore, whatever you purchase is covered by the brand’s comprehensive guarantee. It basically ensures the Gear Train performance remains consistent for more than a century. Otherwise, the firm will repair or replace the unit for free.

For those confident with their skills, it’s surprisingly easy to take apart and service. What’s in your hands draws inspiration from a mechanical work of art dubbed “Beholding the Big Bang” by Arthur Ganson. “A set of gears over a meter long has a motor running at one end, with the final gear set in a block of concrete,” reads the marketing materials.

It’s “an incredible exploration of the estimated age of the universe.” CNC machining allows every component to fit perfectly and thereby turn smoothly. Do note that each subsequent gear as you move down the stack toward the base requires more effort to spin. Another way of looking at the Gear Train is a fun way to develop your finger strength.

Eventually, no twist cap will ever be tight enough to withstand your overwhelming power. It measures 2.5″ x 1.5″ x 0.9″ and weighs approximately 7.9 ounces (stainless steel)/6.5 ounces (brass). Grab the former if you like a tonal aesthetic, while the latter flaunts a bit of contrast courtesy of the anodized aluminum base. Why not go for both?

Our Takeaway

We’ve featured several of MetMo’s creations, and each offers something unique. So far, every product that comes up embodies outstanding value. As a consumer, you’re getting the best bang for your buck here. For the skeptics out there, the ongoing Kickstarter campaign for the Pocket Grip is already fully funded. It goes to show the level of trust backers have for brand and its ventures. If we have convinced you to buy into the ecosystem, here’s what the package includes. Open the box to find a stainless steel locking pin, a keyring, and the Gear Train.

Purchase Yours Now: Here

About MetMo

MetMo creates a range of tools and fidget toys – all highly overengineered. What we make is designed to last a lifetime with the peak of engineering in mind. All of our MetMo creations have come through successful Kickstarter campaigns, with our MetMo Driver raising over £1 million. Our most recent product, the MetMo Piston was our first to launch direct to store and has already sold thousands of units.