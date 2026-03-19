Beats is no stranger to collaborations. In fact, these limited edition SKUs tend to sell extremely well. We’re bringing this up because the latest partnership is with a prominent American sports apparel brand. You’re looking at the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 and none other than LeBron James as the endorser for these bad boys.

Whether you like him or not, there’s no denying that this professional athlete has a legion of fans. From what the marketing materials show us, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers Forward also has a soft spot for the game of golf. Despite the visuals, these true wireless stereo earbuds are also ideal for leisurely listening sessions.

Nevertheless, the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 is designed to fit comfortably and stay in place while the user engages in activities of varying intensities. The TWS earbuds “deliver premium sound that empowers athletes to tune out the noise, stay focused on their goals and push beyond their limits.”

What anchors the earbuds securely to your ears are the ergonomic earhooks. These arrive in a Volt/Black colorway alongside a matching charging case rendered in black with a paint splatter effect in Volt. The signature “b” emblem appears on the left earbud, while the Swoosh adorns the other.

Pop the clamshell cover open, and what greets you is the “JUST DO IT” slogan in white. Interestingly enough, the sleek earbuds feature active noise cancelling (ANC), moisture resistance, transparency mode, and heart rate monitoring.

“Keep your head in the game — and everyone else out. That’s the promise of Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2: the ultimate earbuds for every workout, powered by Nike and Beats,” reads the press materials.

Images courtesy of Beats/Nike