When ASUS announced its first-ever 2-in-1 detachable Windows gaming PC, both tech industry pundits and consumers had their doubts. Although the reception was mostly positive, many felt there were areas for improvement. Thankfully, subsequent iterations were more optimized, which means there is a market for such a device. Hence, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP is by far the best version you can get right now.

The Taiwanese computer hardware group first unveiled this SKU at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The press release calls it “a 2-in-1 gaming tablet that embodies the essence of Ludens. Designed in partnership with legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa.”

Gamers will recognize the latter for his work on various AAA franchises alongside Hideo Kojima. What sets it apart from the standard models is the distinctive cosmetic overhaul. Instead of a blackout colorway, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP flaunts a combination of pale gold, black, and white hues.

ASUS points out that the chassis features carbon fiber and CNC-milled aluminum parts. Other notable aesthetic elements include geometric outlines and exclusive engraved graphics. The package includes a magnetic keyboard cover that matches the overall theme.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP boasts top-of-the-line specifications as well. We have an AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 Processor. an AMD XDNA NPU (50 TOPS), an AMD Radeon 8060S GPU, 128 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

It also comes with a “13.4-inch Nebula Display offers a stunning 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, ensuring cinematic visuals and fluid gameplay.” Ultimately, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a productivity, creativity, and gaming powerhouse.

Images courtesy of ASUS