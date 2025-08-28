It looks like another highly anticipated LEGO set has made its way to commercial production. After a slew of teasers earlier this year, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are in for a treat. Strangely enough, the upcoming addition to the Icons lineup does not go by its name in the movies. Instead, the kit is dubbed Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship, and it sails to distribution channels next month.

We’ve been eyeing this awesome rendition of the Black Pearl for a while now. It’s great to see such detailed work almost ready for enthusiasts to build and display. Given the haunting portrayal of the mysterious vessel in the films, LEGO went out of its way to keep it as close to the source material.

It seems the pieces flaunt a matte finish instead of the usual glossy plastic. There are a whopping 2,862 parts in total inside the box, along with 8 minifigures. In one of the official images, we have an idea of just have massive the Icons Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship truly is.

According to the listing for SKU: 10365, it will measure approximately 26″ x 26″ x 10″ (HxWxD) upon completion. There are interactive elements, such as deployable cannons on the port/starboard sides and a steerable rudder. You’ll want to show it off from every angle.

“Craft a detailed LEGO interpretation of the legendary ghost galleon with soaring masts, torn black sails and a crew of 8 iconic movie character minifigures, including Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, Marty, Elizabeth Swann and Hector Barbossa,” reads the Icons Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship product description.

Images courtesy of LEGO