Are any of you responding to the call of the great outdoors this season? We know many do as the cooler temperatures creates a staggering surge in hiking, trail running, camping, and overlanding. Testing your mettle against the wild always has a special appeal and it helps to gear up with durable hiking boots like the Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep.

What these two American brands share in common is their reputation for toughness. Jeep manufactures some of the most highly capable vehicles that can openly challenge whatever nature throws their way. Meanwhile, Merrell has been supplying adventurers with formidable footwear for decades since its founding in 1981.

Therefore, these stalwarts in their respective industries have come together to build a boot that embodies their iconic heritage. After previewing the Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep at the North American International Auto Show last month, they’re finally launching the silhouette in eight countries.

Available in three colorways: Sarge Green, Sting Grey, and Hydro Blue – It will be offered for both men and women. The upper is crafted out of various materials that would easily brush off anything you encounter on each journey and various elements which pay homage to the marque’s vehicles.

For example, it sports a hexagonal mesh pattern akin to the Wrangler’s grille. Moreover, the red tow hooks of the Wrangler Rubicon are represented by the lace hooks in crimson, while the metal hardware on the laces is designed to stand for the hatches of the SUV’s hood.

Each pair of Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep hiking boots also features embossed accents which closely mimic the seven-slot grille on the heel counters. Custom Rubicon badges are likewise applied to remind us of its ties with the Wrangler’s premium off-road trim package. Finally, we have footbed inserts with topographical map images of Moab, Utah’s Hell’s Revenge trail.

Images courtesy of Merrell/Jeep