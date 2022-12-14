Mercedes-Benz is a marque synonymous with automotive luxury. However, clients with discerning tastes who demand even more might find it lacking. Thankfully, it can always call on Maybach to supply some of the most opulent machines in the market. Check out the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture – a limited-edition take on the elegant silhouette.

Those with a command of the French language know the name literally translates to “high car” which indicates exclusivity. At only 150 examples slated for production, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture will quickly become a status symbol for the elite.

Immediately, what catches your attention is the sedan’s two-tone exterior. Its top is finished in a glossy metallic nautical blue, while the lower section is rose gold. Next are the rims in the same bold blue shade, while the silver brightwork enhances the chromatic contrast of its body.

The S-Class Haute Voiture is as striking as it gets, but the highlights continue within its extravagant cabin. Inside are seats, panels, and other surfaces upholstered in crystal white leather with blue stitching. Mercedes-Maybach further enhances the visual details via Bouclé fabric elements in rose gold and blue.

These adorn the various parts of the interior. An MBUX infotainment system graces the dashboard of your vehicle with a special plaque at the center console. This denotes the S-Class Haute Voiture’s number in the series as a reminder of its rarity.

Owners also get a scale model of their ride housed in a handmade container alongside a car cover and key ring. Under the Hood of every Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is a twin-turbo V12 good for 621 horsepower. Pricing is still under wraps, but deliveries should begin sometime in 2023.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach