Due to the exciting updates regarding their multiple EV platforms, we almost failed to notice that Mercedes-Benz is about to hit a major milestone. To be specific, it’s actually Maybach that will celebrate its centennial anniversary. To commemorate this achievement, Mercedes-Maybach unveils the S-Class Edition 100.

“Grille blades shimmer. Pillar emblems glow. Paintwork and chrome accentuate flowing lines and a confident stance. The cabin is the work of 16,000 needles in unison, and several pairs of expert hands,” says the German automaker. Moreover, only 100 examples are slated to hit the global market. Therefore, interested parties should reserve their units now.

Owners of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 can definitely afford the services of a chauffeur. How else can you enjoy the lavish trimmings of the twin power executive seats at the rear? Meanwhile, LED strips accentuate the fine curves of various elements within the cabin, including the Maybach script on the doorsteps.

Also, you can toggle the colors to create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and more. Thirty speakers with intricate backlit grilles output Burmester-tuned 4D audio for an immersive experience. Sit back and take a sip of your favorite drink from bespoke handcrafted flutes courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach.

When the time comes for you to drive the S-Class Edition 100, cutting-edge technology is ready to respond to your voice commands. Access everything via the haptic touch interfaces of the digital instrument panel or the massive infotainment unit on the dashboard.

Mercedes-Maybach also equips the S-Class Edition 100 top-notch performance and driving dynamics. A 6.0-liter bi-turbo V12 engine calls the shots here alongside a nine-speed automatic transmission to move all four wheels. The powertrain outputs 621 horsepower with 664 lb-ft of torque to take from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach