When Mercedes-Benz – like most leading carmakers – announced their plans for a greener future, we were eager to see what they had in development. Among the upcoming platforms that were in development, only the EQS was getting a lot of publicity. Now, we are finally getting a glimpse at its future lineup and it’s a thrilling one.

Although many of its contemporaries are already regularly releasing emission-free rides, Mercedes-Benz is approaching electrification carefully. Instead of just swapping out the traditional powertrain with an electric configuration, the German luxury marque is considering the features shipping alongside their EVs.

With every other automotive manufacturer subjecting their popular models to electrification, Mercedes-Benz is apparently doing the same. After all, there’s no reason to alienate longtime clients who typically prefer something familiar. So electric conversion appears to be the only feasible solution.

We got a preview of its all-electric fleet at the 2021 IAA Mobility expo. Among the machines that were unveiled, the Concept ECG made a huge splash. It manages to capture the beloved boxy outline of the G-Class 4×4 with lots of LED lighting to denote its zero-emission stand.

If it’s a sleek SUV on your mind, the Mercedes-Benz EQB should take care of that. After debuting the EQS several months ago, its high-performance subsidiary is joining the fun for the EQS 53 4MATIC+. Moreover, for a slightly more forgiving price point, there’s the EQE350 which boasts the best range among the sustainable sedans.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz caters to its most discerning buyers who demand something truly elegant. The Concept EQS Mercedes-Maybach is pure luxury from all aspects. The designers are carefully keeping the signature look of the brand. Of course, the interior shows us just how lavish an EV can go.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz