Mercedes-Benz is already established as a luxurious name in the automotive scene. If clients truly desire an even more opulent ride, its Mercedes-Maybach group has it in spades. To exemplify this, you just need to take a look at the marque’s eco-friendly entry for 2023 – the S 580e. Everything about this sleek sedan just brims with elegance.

Although the carmaker already has the EQ range for its emission-free endeavors, its Maybach subsidiary is yet to launch one with its emblem. Interested buyers who worry about their transport’s carbon footprint will be glad to know the S 580e is a PHEV. Still, it makes us wonder why Mercedes-Benz did not use its fully electric architecture instead.

On the other hand, this move is somewhat understandable given Mercedes-Maybach wants to retain older clients who are not yet ready to go completely green. Perhaps it’s just range anxiety or their fondness for the comforting growl of its petrol-powered mill. Anyway, don’t let the plug-in hybrid system fool you because this machine delivers where it counts.

The S 580e is packing a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, producing 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Its zero-emission counterpart is a single electric motor capable of 148 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque supplied by a 28 kWh battery unit. Overall, we’re looking at a total of 503 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes-Maybach shares that its high-class PHEV four-door tips the scales at 5,250 lbs. However, its powertrain can push it from a standstill to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds. Moreover, should you toggle electric-only mode, a full charge can take you up to 62 miles with a top speed of 87 mph. Currently, the S 580e is available in a rear-wheel-drive configuration only.

