Mercedes-Benz teamed up with Maybach Icons of Luxury to create a sleek line of luxury travel bags called “The Desire Collection.” The collection comes in three designs: Cocoon Bag, Cocoon Case, and Barrel Bag. All styles are handcrafted from nappa leather and suede and come in attractive colorways including pink, orange, white, and black with Maybach’s motif found on the exterior and/or hardware.

The Cocoon Bag comes in three options. The Cocoon I can be worn either as a backpack or crossbody bag with an inner compartment spacious enough to fit a 12.9″ tablet. Meanwhile, Cocoon II and III are more compact crossbodies perfect for a quick trip to the mall.

Then the Cocoon Case is designed for business. It’s a briefcase under “The Desire Collection” line that comes with one compartment to store paper documents and two more compartments for extra storage, It also has a zipped pocket and dedicated pen holders.

Meanwhile, the Barrel Bag comes in three variations but all are designed for short getaways. The Barrel Bag I comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, the Barrel Bag II and Barrel Bag III can be everyday handbags. They both feature inner pockets and a detachable shoulder strap.

“The Desire Collection” does not come cheap. The Cocoon Bag trio ranges from $1,190 to $1,690 while the Cocoon Case is a whopping $1,990. The Barrel Bag designs are priced between $1,190 and $2,590.

In a statement, Jutta Kahlbetzer, CEO and head of design at Maybach Icons of Luxury, said this about the line, “In close cooperation with Mercedes-Benz Design, this bag collection has been created with a naturalness that can be felt in the aura of its forms.” Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer Gorden Wagener added, “The Desire Collection embodies our understanding of luxury and the desire for beauty and the extraordinary.”

Images courtesy of Maybach Icons of Luxury