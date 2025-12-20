RVs come in all shapes and sizes wth each built for optimal storage, all-season comfort, and modularity. Manufacturers typically adhere to standard sizes but occasionally scale up to meet a client’s specific requirements. To give you an idea of what’s possible, here is the custom Shiver Off-Road x Expandable Trailers 6×6.

This is no mere concept as the motorhome is poised to become the mobile basecamp of a racing team in the upcoming Dakar Rally. For those who closely follow motorsport, the latter is considered the world’s most intense and grueling endurance race.

As such, the platform needs to be just as capable as the vehicles in the competition. The Shiver Off-Road x Expandable Trailers 6×6 mounts an Expandable Pod onto a MAN HD truck chassis. Likewise, the donor unit is configured as an expedition-ready machine that can tackle various types of terrain.

Inside the cabin are bunk beds for six people. These come with reading lights, power outlets, and storage compartments for personal items. Meanwhile, other amenities include a kitchen, a dining area, a shower room, a toilet, a laundry area, and a lounge.

Elsewhere, the temperature is regulated by a heating/AC system. Furthermore, power comes from a generator and batteries. Solar panels would have been great, but the roof doubles as a terrace, accessible via an integrated ladder.

“In a sport where every second and every detail counts, having a stable, reliable basecamp is a serious advantage. This mobile unit proves that with the right layout and design, even in the most remote places, you can still have a place to call home,” reads the Shiver Off-Road x Expandable Trailers 6×6 press release.

Images courtesy of Expandable Trailers/Shiver Off-Road