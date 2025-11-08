With many in the aviation space vying to become the first in zero-emission commercial flights, things are heating up. So far, there are already several prototypes that have completed both manned and unmanned test flights. It seems like new players enter the market on a regular basis, just like BETA Technologies. The company currently has the ALIA series in development.

With the current limitations in green propulsion systems, eVTOLs remain the most ubiquitous configuration. Unless major breakthroughs in battery technology and electric motor efficiency become available, things are not about to change anytime soon. However, the ALIA is offered in two. This gives potential clients options based on the existing infrastructure.

If it were up to us, the ALIA VTOL appears to be the more versatile of the duo. Nevertheless, the ALIA VTOL also boasts similar capabilities, but will require a traditional runway to take off and land. The company confirms the former can operate in airports as well as vertiports. Meanwhile, the latter excels when it comes to range.

Both have plenty in common when it comes to technical specifications. These green platforms tout a 50-foot wingspan, five passenger capacity, 200-cubic-foot cargo capacity, single-pilot cockpit, and a 153-knot maximum speed. There is no mention of the ALIA VTOL’s range, but the ALIA CTOL supposedly flies up to 336 nautical miles.

BETA Technologies will gladly configure the layout of the ALIA according to its purpose. It can ferry people or cargo, while both would require a tweak in seating and storage. Flight schools can also order training setups with two control seats for the instructor and student.

Images courtesy of BETA Technologies