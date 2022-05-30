Depending on how early kids are exposed to their parents’ hobbies and interests, they tend to develop an affinity for the same things. So, when can you start sharing your love for all things Mercedes-AMG? The younger the better, which is why the carmaker and Hartan continue their partnership with a limited-edition AMG GT Stroller.

That’s right! This partnership is a great example of how some carmakers reach a level of renown that allows them to expand into other market segments. The regular AMG GT Stroller By Hartan is available in black and silver. All functionalities are likewise intact on this special pushchair.

This release, however, comes with an exclusive red/black pattern and colorway. Mercedes-Benz will only offer 299 units. Its clear that both companies are marketing it to owners of the AMG GT four-door coupe. Its adjustable jacquard fabric canopy sports AMG graphics.

There’s a fold-out sun visor you can deploy when needed. Just like the vehicle of its namesake, Mercedes-Benz upholsters the seat inlay of the AMG GT Stroller with Dinamica microfiber. It features an aluminum frame, while the handle is wrapped in black leather with red stitching.

It’s cool that the spokes of its lockable swiveling wheels resemble that of the high-performance sedan. There’s even a suspension system so your passenger is always comfortable. A five-point harness keeps them where they need to be, while the magnetic closure makes it easy to lock and release. This AMG GT Stroller ships with a matching storage bag to haul other items that won’t fit in the pockets.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz/Hartan