The quality of automotive concepts we have been seeing lately is remarkable. The creativity that’s on show here should tell carmakers to take pointers whenever they can. As the frequency of when these proposals drop grows, we’ll do our best to showcase which of these deserve your attention. To start off the week, here’s a stylish Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II.

This project is the work of self-taught artist Khyzyl Saleem. His portfolio of jaw-dropping renders has even caught the eye of Hagerty — an American outfit that deals with the automotive lifestyles and more. in fact, we find his exploits impressive enough to previously feature the Lamborghini Countach E.V.E and E.V.E Camaro.

For his latest masterpiece, it is a high-performance restomod of a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II. You’ll notice right away that it’s no longer a sedan but a coupe. This transformation might not be to everyone’s liking, yet we think the Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II fits the overall design.

The new body on the Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II concept manages to retain the familiar outline. However, it’s clear the aggressive styling here endows it with a low and aggressive profile. The aero setup likewise gives it a wider stance than the donor car Without taking away too much from the source material.

Saleem’s Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II is riding on a set of bespoke wheels. If you look closely, they appear to be reworks of the ones worn by the original. The cockpit now holds two motorsports seats and is reinforced with a roll cage. Finally, it gets a coat of silver with PETRONAS Green accents and exposed carbon fiber.

Images courtesy of Khyzyl Saleem