Who knew that there was more in store for us from Mercedes-AMG after the awesome unveiling of the 2024 GT 63 coupe? We knew most of you were probably wondering if a drop-top version was also an option, but there was no hint of one at the time. It might have been a strategic move on their part because they’ve just announced the SL 63 S E Performance.

This means interested buyers of the 2024 GT 63 are restricted to a hard-top, while those who prefer a cabriolet need to consider the SL 63 S E Performance instead. Billed by some as the “most powerful” SL-Class model to date, this sleek machine also boasts eco-friendly credentials by way of a hybrid powertrain.

Mercedes-AMG has already begun the electrification of its fleet with several battery-powered rides under its EQ series. Nonetheless, not all of their clients are ready to completely abandon the reliability of internal combustion engines. Thus, we have a luxurious middle ground engineered to knock your socks off.

It may not be marketed as a track-ready beast, but this elegant convertible is no slouch when it comes to what matters. Since Mercedes-AMG is behind the development, the SL 63 S E Performance is outfitted with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and an in-house electric drive system mated to the rear axle.

Testing shows it can output a staggering 806 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft of torque. It’s beyond ordinary and can propel the open-top four-seater from zero to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. Mercedes-AMG even electronically limits the top speed of the SL 63 S E Performance to 196 mph to keep thrill-seekers in check behind the wheel.

