With the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed officially kicking off this week, we’re expecting awesome announcements. Mercedes-AMG is one of the first out of the gate with an elevated take on its iconic blocky SUV. This is the latest G 63 4×4² — a luxurious off-road platform with all the bells and whistles.

Some folks are unaware that the German marque also caters to clients who want a high-class yet high-performance vehicle for treks beyond paved surfaces. One of our favorites is the brawny behemoth they call the Unimog. However, its more refined option is always the G-Class.

Like the generations before, the new G 63 4×4² does not do away with the timeless boxy outline. In fact, fans of the range will likely cry foul if ever Mercedes-AMG decides to rework it into a curvier SUV. This new release welcomes several upgrades that turn into an even more capable off-roader

First are portal axles for the front and rear with an independent suspension system. This bestows the G 63 4×4² with an outstanding ground clearance at 13.81 inches. In addition to the ride height increase, the SUV’s wading depth is now up to 35.82 inches. Next, the approach angle for slopes is at 40 degrees.

Mercedes-AMG notes it can easily handle 45-degree inclines. Chunky all-terrain tires wrap around its 22-inch machined alloy rims. Powering this elegant beast is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Although it is the same as the standard model, comprehensive tuning boosts the output to 585 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Finally, clients who are ordering the G 63 4×4² can turn them into bespoke one-off courtesy of Mercedes-AMG’s G Manufaktur service. This will be an exclusive production run, but it’s currently not clear how many are available to order.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG