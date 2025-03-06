Built on a triple-axle trailer, the 28-foot-long Atlas tiny house by Imagine Tiny Homes balances comfort, functionality, and efficiency for long-term living. From the outside, it looks like any traditional house with wood cladding, a metal roof, and glass windows supported by gable roofing.

But its interior boasts a contemporary elegant design that can easily rival or exceed apartment-style living. You wouldn’t know it’s a tiny house just by looking at the layout and the wood finishes. As common with tiny homes, it has an open plan layout accentuated by warm-toned wood set against white shiplap walls. It feels inviting and spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling that creates an expansive and airy atmosphere.

The Atlas has a minimalist interior layout with the living area seamlessly connecting dining, lounging, and cooking spaces. This area has a sofa bed, a fold-down table for three, and the clever addition of a bump-out window adds extra lounging space. It’s the perfect spot to read a book or enjoy the outside views. Built-in cubbies provide storage solutions in this area.

Atlas also has built-in cupboards and cabinets in the kitchen equipped with butcher block countertops. It also has modern full-size appliances for comfortable cooking. Meanwhile, a discreet door leads from the kitchen to the bathroom/laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer, toilet, shower, and sink.

The loft bedroom is spacious enough with its 13.5-foot-high ceiling, so it prevents having to crouch down too much and it has a queen bed. The Atlas cleverly maximized interior space for functional versatility. It can be a guest house, an ADU, a rental, or a full-time residence for a couple or small family.

Images courtesy of Imagine Tiny Homes