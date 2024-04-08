Whenever carmakers incorporate specific identifiers in the name, you know the machine is bound to be special. In the case of a highly regarded German marque, if the designation makes mention of its performance division, clients are in for luxury and thrills. We are talking about the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1” and its impending arrival stateside.

Starting with its capabilities on and off the tracks, we have a “handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter turbocharged M139” mill rated at 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, there are the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive and AMG TORQUE CONTROL technologies.

Testing results show it can zip from zero to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds — not bad for a saloon! Tagged for the 2024 model year, each Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1” is adorned with unique detailing. These cosmetic upgrades are reportedly applied both outside and inside of the vehicle.

The body is coated in MANUFAKTUR Mountain Grey Magno along with stylish graphics visible on the lower section of its doors. The press release describes the pattern as that of a checkered flag, which is appropriate given the Three-Pointed Star’s exploits in motorsports.

Every Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1″ flaunts orange accents throughout its exterior. In contrast to the standard version, it’s outfitted with an AMG Aerodynamics Package and AMG Night Package Plus which equates to a larger rear spoiler and front splitter.

Then there is the set of 19″ AMG cross-spoke forged rims in matte black and red AMG Performance brake calipers for that vibrant contrast. As for the cockpit, AMG Performance seats are upholstered in black microfiber with orange stitching.

The AMG door sill panels glow in red every time the doors are opened. According to Mercedes-AMG,” other interior highlights include the AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather/microfiber and AMG trim elements in aluminum and black, complimenting the same style as the exterior graphics.”

Announced earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz USA confirmed it has allocated an extremely exclusive production run of only 25 examples. There was no mention of other territories slated for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1” as of this writing, but it’s likely due to the differences in regulatory requirements.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG