Shopping can be a daunting task for men like you for some reason. On the flip side, however, you still need to buy your outfit needs. These include but are not limited to your new everyday basics, nifty and classy suits for work, or casual wear recreation. You also need some activewear for your regular visits to the gym and physical fitness.
That’s why online styling and clothing subscription services are created to do the shopping for you. It’s the key to updating your wardrobe in the most convenient way possible.
This hassle-free shopping alternative lets you purchase staple items for your wardrobe at your fingertips. With just a click of a mouse, you can have fresh clothing items shipped straight to your doorstep.
There is a slew of best men’s clothing subscription services to choose from to help you get started. It can sure keep you in style sans the shopping woes.
How Subscription Boxes Work
Contents
A men’s clothing subscription service works pretty simply. It allows you to acquire excellent personalized clothing pieces to suit your taste for only a few bucks a month.
You can also opt for personal stylist subscriptions if you don’t feel confident of your choices. Moreover, there are significant advantages once you sign up for clothing subscription boxes.
You can have regular new clothing pieces arriving each month and try them on right at the comfort of home. Apart from that, you can purchase a wide array of men’s subscription boxes on the market at discounted prices. So, you get more and spend less on your clothing needs as you elevate your style.
Also, men’s clothing subscription boxes offer customized options to suit your personal choices. What’s more, these services have easy and clear return policies.
There are countless men’s clothing subscription services out there, however. So we narrow down the 12 best men’s clothing subscription services to make it easy for you. Now, let’s get to it.
Trunk Club
Trunk Club curates on-demand boxes that contain individually-priced items without a membership fee. The OG of subscription boxes also has a personal stylist to assist you in completing an online profile detailing your budget, size, and style.
The company subsequently drops a Trunk preview via e-mail where you have 48 hours to approve or change it. Trunk Club is part of Nordstrom and that means getting clothes from legit brands. It’s a perfect fit for men who are after premium brands and don’t think about the price.
Unbox neat items that perfectly suit your style sans the hassle of going shopping at a local store. Each subscription box by Trunk Club contains 6 to 10 items, including shirts, pants, shoes, and accessories.
Shipping + Returns: Free. Whether you accept or reject the selections, however, a trunk will be delivered to you within a week.
Pricing: You still have to pay $25 for the styling fee in case you don’t keep any item in your delivery. However, if you at least keep one item, the $25 will be credited towards any item you keep.
Pros
- The Trunk preview gives you a better chance of getting items you like.
- The delivery also includes name brands.
Cons
- Inseam options are up to size 34, but it will helm pants for free at Clubhouses or any Nordstrom locations.
- For some men, six to 10 items are quite a lot.
Amazon Prime Wardrobe
Amazon Prime Wardrobe differs from other subscription service companies because you first need to be an Amazon Prime member. But just like the rest of the boxed clothing subscription services, it offers up to 8 items you want.
You may choose from an extensive collection of name-brands, off-brands, or the company’s line of staples known as Goodthreads. Note, however, that there’s no stylist at Prime Wardrobe to curate a box for you.
Bottom line, a box with 3-8 items to try out will be shipped to you including a return label. Send back anything that doesn’t fit your size and style within the seven-day try-on period.
Shipping + Returns: It’s always free (within 7 days) since it’s Amazon Prime. A reusable box and shipping label are included in every Prime Wardrobe delivery.
Pros
- Amazon shoppers experience the convenience of shopping plus there’s no commitment.
- You will be entitled to the benefits enjoyed by a Prime member.
Cons
- No personal stylist to assist you to curate a box or an AI-assisted algorithm at work in the background.
- You should know your budget, style, size, or what you want.
Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix is a recognized subscription service and established its men’s department in 2016. Since then, it offers a vast selection of clothing ranging from active gear to shirts.
It features trendy, affordable, and exclusively created in-house brands. The company also strives to improve and adjust its subscription service through customer feedback.
Also, the company has extensive apparel for men with the newly added 100 brands and 800 possible size combos. So, Stitch Fix line now includes sizing options in tops up to 3XL and pants up to 48×36.
On top of personal style and size, the service also lets you select a price preference. So, rest assured that the curated box of five items works for your wardrobe and wallet, too.
Shipping + Return: free. You have 3 days to decide whether to keep or send back the items. Avail of a Fix on-demand twice a month, monthly, or on an installment basis.
Pricing: A clothing item has a $28 price point. But for tailored pieces, it goes as high as $450. The price range of the box you receive is based on your feedback. You’ll be charged a $20 styling fee but you can avail of a 25 percent discount if you keep all five items in your box.
Pros
- It’s a best match for men who have trouble finding clothes with the right fit.
- A vast selection in each category for all sizes.
Cons
- No preview option so you might get items you don’t like
- No price-offs on clothes.
- The three-day window to return items seems short, although the company will adjust the deadline if you need an extension.
Threadbeast
ThreadBeast is an online subscription service for men that is based in Los Angeles. Since 2015, the company has offered trendy streetwear to the younger male demographic.
This diverse and exclusive subscription service for men delivers streetwear items right to your doorstep. So, you no longer have to go through the excruciating long queues for Thursday drops.
You can choose from five different package plans based on your needs and budget. For example, the Basic Plan that costs $55 includes two to three items composed mainly of tops and accessories.
Threadbeast specializes in streetwear clothes, shoes, and accessories from big brands like Champion, Diamond Supply Co., Puma, and the like. You receive a box of streetwear goodies each month that are worth a lot more than what you’re paying.
Shipping + Return: charges on shipping. No returns are allowed.
Pricing: Depends on your subscription plan options. You’ll be charged between $55 and $250 each month.
Pros
- You get value for your money.
- The monthly cost for the box is just a fraction of the aggregate retail price of items you receive.
Cons
- No refunds nor it accepts returns for items that you might not like from the box.
- You also pay a flat rate for the whole box.
- The selection is limited to casual and sporty styles
Menlo House
The Menlo House, formerly Five Four, is your affordable men’s clothing subscription service that is based in Los Angeles. With its subscription boxes, you will bring a great addition of fashionable clothes to your existing wardrobe.
In joining Menlo House, you have to keep everything in the box because it won’t entertain returns or refunds. However, you can swap out any item with sizing issues. There’s no commitment involved with your subscription, so you can pause or cancel your membership anytime
Menlo House will ship a curated box of 2-3 apparel items straight to your door. The clothing pieces come in style and good quality that will keep you feeling fresh and looking dapper.
Shipping + Return: free shipping on all orders from its online store. No returns are allowed, however.
Pricing: Menlo House Club is a fixed $60/month. The retail value of your box is pegged at $120.
Pros
- Your subscription to the Menlo House box monthly comes with exclusive offers and discounts.
- Most of the clothing pieces inside your box are the company’s own brands.
Cons
- No in-house personal stylist.
- Menlo House will only send you a detailed e-mail with each box.
- It could use some variety such as fashion-forward items or season-specific pieces.
Wantable
Wantable Edit is a curated clothing collection that you may not just want but also need. The online retailer’s stylists put together a style box according to your responses to a personalized quiz. That includes your body type, color choices, and the type of clothes you wear.
Not only that, but you can also set your budget in the quiz. The personal stylists work to curate excellent pieces within your price preference.
The Men’s Active Edit contains 7 items of workout and casual clothes available in S-XXL sizes. Just like other subscription services on this list, you can try them on first. Decide which ones to keep and send back the rest in five days, at no extra cost.
Shipping + Returns: enjoy free shipping every time, including returns and exchanges. Use the shipping labels for your returns and arrange for pick-up if you like.
Pricing: there’s a $20 styling fee. The $20 is however credited towards anything you buy in your Men’s Active Edit.
Pros
- 20% price-off if you purchase five or more items
- Free shipping and returns/exchanges
- Wide array of well-known fitness brands
Cons
- $20 styling fee will be charged if you don’t buy any item.
Urbane Box
Urbane Box is the perfect choice for guys who are up for premium-quality apparel and effortless style. This renowned online subscription service has in-house stylists that curate on-trend pieces to transform your look.
Each month, you will receive a curated box that contains 2-3 wardrobe staples based on your style and preferences. It’s a take-all for only $65, so there’s no need to pay more. You get $120 worth of curated clothes and accessories monthly, so that’s a big value for your bucks.
The company also allows you to get more boxes per month. It also gives back $1.00 from each box bought to children’s charities.
Shipping + Return: free shipping both ways.
Pricing: $65 per subscription box. In the newest UrbaneBox sale for Fall, you can grab your very first Fashion subscription box for only $35, so you save $30. Just use the coupon code SAVE30.
Pros
- You can choose to receive more packages each month
- Highest level 1 security in the payment process is used
- For each box purchased, $1 is donated to children’s charity
- No styling free
Cons
- Limited clothing sizes for shorter and smaller men.
Gentleman’s Box
Founded in 2014, Gentleman’s Box is a monthly subscription service that delivers high-end clothing and accessories for modern men. It curates a monthly collection that follows a specific theme.
Expect to receive coordinated items in a Gentleman’s Box such as matching ties and socks. Also, inside each box contains a pamphlet that explains why it chose the theme, how to use the items and whatnot.
Moreover, the company offers backdated boxes on its websites if you miss any of their seasonal events. They also provide special offerings for groomsmen.
Unbox 4-6 new fashion and lifestyle accessories delivered straight to your doorstep monthly. Each box features lifestyle and luxury seasonal pieces as well as a Gentleman’s Box theme.
Shipping + Return: free in all US subscription plans. International customers will be charged a $4 shipping fee for the Classic Subscription. Returns or refunds are not offered.
Pricing: the subscription starts at $35 a month for accessories. The classic box costs $25 but you can upgrade to premium and get a new box each quarter for $119.
Pros
- No yearly tie-in contract, and you may opt to buy previous collections.
- Each box contains quality items with real leather and brand names.
- These pieces are delicately curated to complement one another to make a typical true gentleman out of you.
Cons
- A variety of purchasing options feel overwhelming.
- You can’t sign up for a single month subscription service.
Threadlab
ThreadLab is an on-demand service for men that’s right up your alley if you love Zappos, L.L. Bean, or LootCrate. It’s also the best match for the environment-conscious as it offers sustainable clothing items each month.
Aside from that, the company builds awareness around eco-friendly clothing. In filling up your profile, you will choose causes to support. After which, the brand will match products with your values.
In addition, it adopts a marketplace model where products are shipped directly from warehouses of its eco-friendly partners to reduce carbon emissions.
ThreadLab offers basic, casual, and contemporary clothing. After choosing your box type, pick up to 5 items you need, from athletic socks, boxer briefs, casual shirts, chinos, polo/golf shirts, jeans, sweaters, and more.
Shipping + Return: Threadlab offers 365 days to return. Free two-way shipping and free exchanges. Before delivery, you can preview and edit your order.
Pricing: starts at $99 per month for the Starter Kit. Essentials Kit costs $149 while the Full Kit is pegged at $499.
Pros
- A flexible return policy.
- Each box contains a return shipping label.
- It’s not a subscription service so no pressure to subscribe.
Cons
- No stylist is directly involved. A customer has to request it specifically.
Wohven
If you dig minimalistic and timeless tees, Wohven got you covered. This t-shirt online subscription service gives you access to premium quality basics for much less than the retail price you pay in-store.
Just select a subscription that you want and surprise yourself with stylish basics specially designed by a new artist each month. On top of graphic t-shirts, you can also choose to purchase a blank or basic version.
Shipping + Returns: $2.00 shipping fee anywhere in the US and $4 to Canada.
Pricing: T-shirt prices range from $9 for a basic tee up to $20 for US-made graphic tees.
Pros
- Stylish basics specially designed by a new artist
- Premium quality shirts for just a fraction of the retail price you pay in store.
Cons
- .Each package are sent separately so the shipping fee is added to each subscription.
- No commitment. Subscription can be cancelled anytime
Trendy Butler
Trendy Butler makes an excellent subscription service option for men who want to take their style to the next level. The company offers a mixed clothing selection with bold patterns, vivid colors, and avant-garde designs.
The company lets you select various box types that suit your mood for the month. Choose from Confident Box to the Work Hard, Play Hard box that includes rugged jeans and comfy hoodies.
From brands like Tailor Vintage, Stitch’s Jeans, Antony Morato, expect at least two items in your delivery. The boxes contain staples that will help you rack up versatile clothes in your closet.
Shipping + Return: You can return the box at no cost on your end. Free exchanges on unused items with tags still.
Pricing: Just pay a membership fee of $65 a month, so you no longer need to pay per item.
Pros
- customers receive more than $150 worth of on-trend clothing for around $65 a month membership fee.
- It offers the easiest shopping experience possible.
Cons
- No dedicated human stylist.
- Some subscription info is hidden on its website. Most boxes contain only two items.
Basic Man
Basic Man is the best go-to subscription service for men’s essentials. It offers a hassle-free monthly shipment of your everyday basics.
Note that the company’s essential items are of above-par quality. For example, boxer briefs are made from highly-absorbent beechwood tree fabric resistant to bacteria and odor. Meanwhile, the everyday T-shirt is wrinkle-resistant with a lie-flat collar.
Basic Man will deliver the same three items each month which include a T-shirt, boxer briefs, and socks in different neutral colors.
Shipping + Return: Cancel your subscription anytime and without a fuss if you’re dissatisfied with Basic Man’s essentials. No refunds are allowed but it offers a no-hassle, free exchange for all active members.
Pricing: Just pay the membership fee for only $20, you get the same basics each month.
Pros
- The ordering process is so simple.
- Every box arrives fresh with a unique color scheme.
Cons
- Limited t-shirt and underwear options.
- Each shipment comes with added plastic waste.