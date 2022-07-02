Men who appreciate style understand the value of investing in a great pair of boots. A great pair of boots can accompany you to work, social events, or simply on a relaxing stroll.

Good quality boots are a fundamental part of any man’s wardrobe. So invest well, look after them, and a great pair of boots will serve you for years, if not decades.

However, finding that all-important perfect pair of boots can be a bit of a struggle. With so many different types and styles available, choosing the right paid can seem overwhelming.

You’ll want something stylish, comfortable, protective, and built to last. The dream would be to find one type of boot that goes with every possible wardrobe choice.

Spoiler alert: that isn’t going to happen. However, you can get pretty close!

This article will look at some of the best men’s boots for 2022 and how to pick the right pair. We have compiled a list of different styles along with our best picks. Whether it’s a Chelsea boot, Chukka boot, or even cowboy boots, you’re sure to find the perfect pair.

Best Men’s Boot Styles

While there are thousands of options to choose from, the most crucial step is filtering that list down to find the top choice. And we’ve done precisely that, streamlining your decision-making and saving you time!

1. Chelsea Boots

The Chelsea boot is a timeless classic design that has been around for more than 150 years. This classic boot was originally designed for riding but has since been adapted for everyday wear. Chelsea boots are sleek, top-notch men’s dress boots!

They’re easy to slip on and off, making them super convenient for “shoes off” households. They also have a sleek and slim silhouette that can be dressed up or down. If you’re looking for Chelsea boots that will last you for years, invest in a handcrafted pair with high-quality materials.

Thursday Duke Chelsea Leather Boot:

Our top choice for Chelsea boots would be Thursday Boot Company’s, Duke Chelsea Leather Boot. The product selection includes a variety of colors and also a material choice for you to select.

This Chelsea boot comes in leather and suede, with brown and black tones. These dress boots are built with Tier 1 Full Leather and studded rubber outsoles — ensuring additional grip — and feature Goodyear welt construction. The Duke Chelsea Boots work well with almost any outfit — from a suit to skinny jeans.

2. Lace-up Boots

Lace-up boots are another popular choice. They offer a distinctive, solid style mainly suited to casual outfits.

Like Chelsea and Chukka (coming up), they belong to the family of dress boots, but don’t let that fool you. These are not what you’d usually wear on formal occasions.

Instead, they look stylish with various pants, from jeans to cargo. Lace-up boots look better when they’re moderately high and hooked eyelets. Couple it with a leather jacket of the same color and sync your outfit’s color pallet. These boots come with rubber soles, an open lacing system, and Goodyear welt construction.

Wolverine Heritage 1000 Mile Axel:

The quality of Wolverine’s Heritage 1000 Mile Axel Boot is as good as it gets. Handcrafted in the US, the upper is premium leather anchored on a rubber sole (Vibram) with Goodyear welt construction. You can wear these boots with jeans or chinos for a casual look, but it would be hard to fit these with more formal pants. The construction of the 1000 Mile ensures comfort and durability and resoled for additional years of wear.

3. Chukka Boots

Chukka are classics! They are a type of ankle-high boot that originated in the deserts of North Africa. Historically, they were made from soft leather or suede and were often used by British soldiers in the desert during World War II.

Chukkas typically have two or three eyelets, a low heel, and a thin sole. Their style is distinctive, incomparable, and always eye-catching. Today, they are a popular style of casual footwear and can be fitted with jeans, chinos, or even slacks.

Clarks Desert Boot:

The Clarks Desert Boot is one of the most iconic and timeless chukka boot styles. It was first introduced in 1950 and has been a bestseller ever since.

The boot is made from premium suede and has a crepe sole that is both comfortable and durable. It is available in various colors, including black, brown, and tan. The Clarks Desert Boot is super versatile, easily dressed up or down. The boots’ minimalist style can look great in either the office or home office.

4. Work Boots

Work boots’ one-of-a-kind look speaks of reliability. Typically made from leather or synthetic materials, they have a thicker sole than most other types of boot.

Work boots are often worn in construction, mining, and other industries with a risk of injury. That doesn’t mean you can’t rock work boots on a casual stroll; it just takes a little thought.

KEEN Utility Men’s Seattle Work Boots:

KEEN Utility Men’s Seattle Work Boots are an excellent choice for those looking for a boot that pairs comfort and safety.

The boot is made from waterproof leather and has a slip-resistant thick rubber sole. It also has a waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry and an alloy safety toe that meets ASTM standards.

However, the boot’s look makes it possible to go from the construction site to the supermarket with a quick clean if need be. The KEEN Utility Men’s Seattle Work Boot is an excellent choice for those who need a boot that can withstand the rigors of the job site while also offering a touch of style.

5. Hiking Boots

Hiking boots are a must-have for any man who loves spending time outdoors. They are designed to protect your feet from elements and provide good grip and traction on all types of terrain.

Hiking boots are very comfortable and can be worn all day long without causing any discomfort, with a tiny caveat. When choosing a pair of hiking boots, choosing ones that fit well and feel comfortable — even a half-size mismatch can be disastrous. The best hiking boots for men are made with high-quality materials and robust construction.

Timberland Men’s 6-Inch Field Boot:

You’d have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the Men’s 6-inch Field Boot from Timberland. This boot is a great choice if you’re into hiking or simply the hiking look.

The boot is made from high-quality leather, has a robust construction, and is sure to be protective. This pair of boots look great with jeans or canvas pants. It has a padded collar for additional comfort for your feet and is equipped with removable footpads designed to prevent your feet from fatiguing. Despite its 1 pound, 8 Oz. weight, these Timberland boots are excellent for those who want comfort, reliability, and durability.

6. Moccasin Boots

Moccasins have been around for centuries and are increasingly popular. Their unique toe box build tends to give the wearer’s toes more room.

Given the design, they fall more under casualwear than formalwear, but you can also find them categorized as work boots or for hiking. Moccasin boots generally come without heels, which provides more grip and traction. They usually have moderately thick soles that are made of rubber.

Red Wing Shoes Classic Moc:

Red Wing Shoes’ The Classic Moc is a boot that needs little introduction. It is one of the most popular and iconic moccasin-style boots on the market, and for a good reason.

Farm and factory workers have long capitalized on their comfortable and durable construction, and the boots remain well regarded for their high quality. The boot is still made from excellent quality materials and has a relaxed fit, perfect for everyday wear.

The Classic Moc is an excellent choice for those into comfy and stylish moccasins.

7. Brogue Boots

Brogue boots are characterized by their unique design, often stirring up heated debates over their benefits compared to the more conservative Oxford boot!

Brogues typically have a leather upper with distinctive decorative perforations and stitching. Historically, this design was made to let the water that might have sunk into the shoes escape quickly. Nowadays, however, the holes are purely decorative, with another leather layer sitting directly below.

The boot is traditionally made from high-quality materials and has a low heel and a thin sole that makes it perfect for formal occasions. The small eyelets and dress shoe laces used for brogue boots enhance their elegance and formality.

Ted Baker Men’s Twrens Oxford Boot:

Ted Baker’s products shine with quality, style, and attention to detail, and their Men’s Twrens Oxford Boot is no different. The mere look of these screams elegance and prestige.

This is a wingtip brogue with a leather upper and a grosgrain tape. Its handcrafted leather-look sole is sure to last, while the narrow eyelets only accentuate the boot’s elegant appearance.

This choice will be good to match with formal and smart-casual dress styles and is sure to impress.

8. Jodhpur Boots

Jodhpur boots are sleek with low heels and close-fitting legs. Rooted in horsemanship, these boots were initially used as riding boots. This style has been around for a century and is named after the Indian city of Jodhpur, where the local people first wore it.

It is typically made from high-quality leather or suede and has a comfortable fit, perfect for everyday wear. As such, it is also stylish enough to wear with smart-casual fits. Its look is quite similar to the Chelsea boot. These boots can easily elevate an outfit’s overall personality if paired well.

Becket Simonon Douglas Jodhpur Boots:

Becket Simonon’s Douglas Jodhpur Boots are as dapper as they get. These are made from high-quality, full-grain calfskin Italian leather, with Blake stitch construction and a leather sole. Their refined look is perfect for smart-casual and formal occasions. They have an elegant almond-shaped toe that rounds out the sleek design of the boot. The multiple color choices make them versatile and easy to match with different clothing styles.

9. Cowboy Boots

The Cowboy boots, or Western boots, have roots in the American Old West. At first glance, they might not appear like something you’d typically pick out. But a closer look could and probably should change your mind.

They offer a unique style and draw attention effortlessly. However, they do require some confidence to wear, especially for men not accustomed to their styling.

Cowboy boots were born to serve a specific purpose. The thick and deep heel is perfect for riding a horse, and they come without laces so that nothing interferes with the ride.

Most Western boots have pull-straps to help you easily slip them on. The boots are also often decorated with intricate stitching or tooling, so they would look stylish with matching outfits.

Ariat Men’s Heritage Western Cowboy Boots:

Ariat crafted their Men’s Heritage Western Cowboy Boot as a work of art. The stitched decoration on the canvas of the leather uppers gives it a unique yet not overly glamorous style. This classic country-style design comes with premium-quality leather and employs ATS technology and cushioning to provide maximum comfort and stability to your feet. They’ll go nicely with a pair of jeans and flannel shirt, or any other matching outfit, even on day-to-day occasions.

Why Do You Need a Pair of Boots

If you don’t own a pair of men’s boots yet, then you should! Boots generally make you look taller and convey an air of confidence, perfect for when you want to make a lasting impression. In addition, boots are a distinct culture in and of themselves, and by wearing them, you gain access to a group of men who understand the benefits of carefully chosen shoes.

The best boots are stylish and comfortable, and once you find the perfect pair, they can easily last you a lifetime if shown the respect they deserve. While initially designed for work and outdoor activities like farming and hunting, boots have become a fashion staple for formal and casual occasions.

Good quality boots are comfortable, protect your feet from potential injuries, and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Given the versatility of various styles of boots, you can rock them with jeans, chinos, or a suit.

The durability, stability, and comfort that manufacturers instill in their boots are unparalleled by any other type of footwear. That’s why they have become such a popular choice, not just for men who need them for work but also for those who want to look good and feel confident in all aspects of their lives.

What to Look For in a Pair of Men’s Boots

Boots used to focus solely on function, but fashion is now just as important. So look out for the quality of both the materials they are made of and their construction and how comfortable they’ll be.

Here are a few key pointers to consider when looking for the perfect pair to wear:

1. Material

The boot’s material is essential both for style and comfort. The most common materials used for boots are leather, suede, and rubber. Suede and leather boots go well with casual and more formal outfits, depending on their color, eyelets, sole thickness, width, etc.

On the other hand, rubber boots are considered chiefly protective tools, say for a person working in construction. But even so, there are still boots made of rubber for casual wear.

Here’s a brief description of the three materials:

Leather is the most popular choice as it looks good and ages well. It usually pairs well with almost any outfit, and as they age and become rugged, they can still be matched with specific styles. Leather boots are all about durability and reliability and are generally fit for all seasons.

Suede is another option that looks great, but it’s not as durable as leather. You’ll want to take special care of them if you want them to look good for a long time. However, suede boots are pliant, soft, and light, making them more comfortable.

Rubber boots are all about function. It is the material of choice for rain boots and hunting boots as they provide reliability and overall protection in terrain and water.

2. Build and Construction

The boot’s build and construction are important for style and comfort. A well-constructed boot will make you look and feel great, whereas a poorly made one will have the opposite effect.

There are three main types of construction used for boots:

Goodyear welted boots are the most popular and preferred type, as they are durable, comfortable, and offer a great fit. This construction method involves stitching the upper part of the boot to the sole, making it more durable and long-lasting. The Goodyear welt construction is also suitable for keeping your feet waterproof and is synonymous with high quality.

Cemented boots are less expensive than those with Goodyear welt construction and are easier to break in. However, they are not as durable and can’t be resolved. So if you want to invest in high-quality boots, this is the type you’ll want to avoid.

Blake stitch construction is used for dressier boots as it gives them a sleeker look. This construction method involves stitching the upper part of the boot directly to the sole without any lining in between. This makes the boot less durable and less water-resistant but more flexible and comfortable.

3. Sole

The most common materials used for soles are rubber and leather, and there are advantages and disadvantages to each. The sole you choose will mainly depend on your budget, personal style and preference, and where you will wear it. Again, it’s all about function and fashion. Here is a short description of both sole types:

Rubber soles are the most popular choice as they are durable and provide good grip and traction when walking. They are also much more affordable than boots with leather soles, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious shoppers. Rubber outsoles with Blake stitching or Goodyear welt construction make a great deal for good quality, as you can always resole them. Compared to leather soles, the rubber outsole looks less luxurious, which comes with the advantage of being more suited to a casual look.

Leather soles are dressier and more formal than rubber soles and are also more comfortable and adapt to your feet as you walk. They look more elegant and can be resoled easily. That said, leather soles are less durable and may lack cushioning than rubber. Some sole leather boots may also be slippery as they provide less grip. Still, generally, considerate manufacturers take care of such issues by using rubber at the ankle or the middle of the sole.

Also, as a rule of thumb, if you’re looking for a boot that you can wear in all seasons, you should opt for one with a rubber sole. If you’re looking for a boot that you can wear in the summer, you should go for one with a leather sole.

Conclusion

There are many choices of men’s boots in the market, each with its unique style, design, purpose, and function. Whether you need them for work, a fashion statement, or both, there are so many boots that anybody should be able to find at least one pair to meet their taste and liking.

Due to their durability, comfort, and excellent designs, boots are perhaps the best footwear a man can invest in. A solid pair, properly cared for, will serve you for a lifetime. We’ve shown you what to look for for the best men’s boots, providing the best styles as we see them. All you need to do is take the next step and pick the ones that will fit your style and lifestyle.